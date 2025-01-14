ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Former Waterloo, Ont. principal sentenced to 4 years after admitting to explicit online conversations with ‘teenagers’

By Krista Simpson

Published

A former elementary school principal will spend the next four years behind bars. Krista Simpson has more on the judge's sentence.




















