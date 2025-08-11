ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Fire bans spark concerns as extreme heat, drought-like weather continue

By Alexandra Holyk

Published

Can you legally light a fire in Waterloo Region? CTV’s Alexandra Holyk breaks down the latest fire bans.


















