ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Emergency responders called to house fire in Ayr

By Shelby Knox

Published

Several firetrucks responded to a house fire on Gourley Farm Lane in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 4, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.