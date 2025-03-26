ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Construction underway for region’s newest roundabout

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Construction is underway at the intersection of Trussler Road and Bleams Road for Waterloo Region's newest roundabout. (Source: The Region of Waterloo / Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.