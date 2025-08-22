ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Boat launch at Conestogo Lake to be out of service for rest of the season

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Boats out at Conestogo Lake. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener) (June 11, 2022)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.