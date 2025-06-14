ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Big weekend for Pride celebrations across Waterloo Region and beyond

By Shelby Knox

Published

The second annual Cambridge Pride Street Party on June 8, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.