ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

AI medical scribe sees ‘early success’ for Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team said they have been seeing positive results since implementing Heidi AI scribe in early 2025, July 9, 2025 (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.