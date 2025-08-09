ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

32nd Canada Kabaddi Cup sells out Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

By Sidra Jafri

Published

An international competition that brings together teams from around the world took over the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.