Health

    • Yogurt and parfait bowls made with Quaker granola recalled over possible salmonella exposure

    The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker Oats on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File) The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker Oats on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)
    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

    The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.

    The food inspection agency says no illnesses associated with those products have been reported.

    Quaker cereals and granola bars recalled due to possible sal

    Quaker Canada announced a voluntary recall this week of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

    Quaker said it issued the recall in Canada out of an abundance of caution following a similar recall in the United States.

    That recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars as well as Cap'n Crunch treat bars, with best before dates ranging from Jan. 11 to October 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News