Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study

A new study led by Canadian researchers analyzing data from several regions across the world has found that not eating enough of six key foods in combination may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related death in adults.

Researchers at McMaster University in Hamilton, as well as the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI), focused on foods considered to be healthy across a global scale, using several independent studies and data from the PHRI to understand the health standings of people with and without cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The study, published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed European Heart Journal, found that people who consume fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-fat dairy products in combination were able to lower their risk of CVD, heart attack and strokes. Additionally, eating moderate amounts of unrefined whole grains and unprocessed meats can also help reduce these health risks.

Data from the PHRI included a diet score based on the institute's global Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study, which involves data from people who have and have not previously had CVD in high, middle and low-income countries. Their findings also included research from various studies that involved 245,000 people in 80 countries.

HOW TO INCORPORATE THESE FOODS INTO YOUR DIET

According to the study, the PURE Health Diet Score was based solely on natural foods; this helped researchers gain a more extensive scope as previous studies have focused on predominantly Western countries with diets including unhealthy, ultra-processed foods.

“We were unique in that focus," said study author Andrew Metre in a news release issued Thursday. "The other diet scores combined foods considered to be harmful – such as processed and ultra-processed foods – with foods and nutrients believed to be protective of one’s health."

Based on the PURE Healthy Diet Score, it's recommended people eat a daily average of two to three servings of fruits, two to three servings of vegetables, one serving of nuts, and two servings of dairy.

This also includes three to four servings of legumes and two to three servings of fish per week. As for whole grains and red meats or poultry, it is recommended to eat one serving of each type of food per day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 17.9 million people die from CVD each year. This accounts for nearly 32 per cent of all global deaths, of which 85 per cent were all related to heart attacks and strokes.

In Canada, about 2.6 million Canadians over the age of 20 live with heart disease. Strokes have also been on the rise in recent years, as indicated in a 2022 report by the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The organization found that one stroke happens every five minutes in Canada, resulting in an average of 108,707 strokes a year.

However, Canadians can reduce their risk of CVD by eating a healthy diet, staying physically active, not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption, according to the WHO.