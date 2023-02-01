U.S. CDC advises against using EzriCare eye drops, investigates dozens of infections and one death in 11 states

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it conducts an investigation into at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and one death.

FBI searches Biden's Delaware home: lawyer

The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

  • Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

    A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.

    Mike Bolduc struggles to push a car out of his neighbour's driveway in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP)

  • Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

    Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.

