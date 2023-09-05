Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
It was a nightmare scenario for those watching the growing number of emergency room closures across the country.
Following a triple stabbing at a house party in Clinton, Ont., on July 30, a driver took the wounded teenagers less than two kilometres to Clinton Public Hospital, only to find out the emergency department was closed after 6 p.m.
The teens, who'd been at a Sweet 16 party and were 15, 16 and 17 years old, instead had to be driven to another hospital 20 kilometres away.
“We are playing Russian roulette here,” said Jim Ginn, mayor of Central Huron, where the Clinton hospital is based.
He said he's worried that the ongoing rural hospital closures are dangerous.
“Sooner or later something is going to happen here, and it’s going to cost someone their life. It came close this time,” he said.
- A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
This emergency room shutdown was part of a large and likely record-setting number of temporary ER closures across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding more than 1,284 instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days.
The number is approximate and could be higher.
While some provinces post details online, others were unable to offer numbers or didn't respond to CTV's inquiries. Some data was taken from health authority websites or news stories reporting ER service interruptions.
“There is absolutely no doubt that this is the most closures we have ever seen,” said rural emergency physician Alan Drummond in an email to CTV News.
'NOBODY'S TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY ENOUGH'
“Service interruptions,” as they are called by hospitals, were in past years rare and had a limited impact. But with an estimated 7.1 million Canadians now living in rural areas as of 2022, these closures, he says, now jeopardize the health of many.
“Clearly, nobody's taking this seriously enough… These kinds of closures mean that government has failed to meet their end of the social contract for Canadians in terms of providing them assured access to quality emergency care,” said Drummond.
It's not just an inconvenience having to drive another 20 kilometres or half an hour to the next emergency department. There are circumstances in which minutes matter and lives depend on fast treatment, such as when a patient is having a stroke or heart attack.
A minister who lives near Chelsey, Ont., and doesn't have a family doctor was critical of the situation in his area.
"I mean, how do they think that this is improving my health-care situation at all? It boggles the mind," said Rev. Craig Bartlett.
Bartlett has been unable to find a family doctor for more than two years, since returning from work in South Korea.
His closest emergency unit is in Chesley, run by the South Grey Bruce Health Centre, where he gets medical care and prescriptions renewed. It's been closed an estimated 157 times so far this year.
"I want to see the service here at the very least maintained, if not expanded, until such time as we can get as we can get enough doctors around here," said Bartlett.
HUNDREDS OF CLOSURES TRACKED
An emergency physician in Thunder Bay, Ont., explained, "In small rural centres, when your ER closes well, you're cutting off their access to not only the emergency care, but also to some of that primary care that they would receive in the ER.”
Dr. David Savage said he started counting Ontario's emergency room closures after the ER in Red River, in northwestern Ontario, closed for 24 hours in 2022.
There were two people who had to be taken by ambulance to another ER more than 200 kilometres away during the closure.
"Every time an ER closes and then reopens, and closes and reopens, I count that as a closure," said Savage, who is also a professor at the North Ontario School of Medicine.
In 2022, he counted 848 closures across the province. So far this year, that figure stands at 498, as of Aug. 31. That includes the permanent ER shutdown in Minden.
Savage often wonders what happens to patients who have to travel for urgent care.
"I'm not sure if anybody's actually examining the harms that are coming about from this,” he said.
"In Northern Ontario, where the average distance between an ER could be upwards of 100 kilometres, and the Red Lake example of more than 200 kilometres, the travel burden for these patients can be quite significant," said Savage.
He hopes to track the closures and the possible effects on health outcomes that follow.
"This becomes a significant access-to-care issue. When your ER closes and patients can't access care, the possibility of a poor outcome or something being missed, it goes up significantly," said Savage.
For Drummond, who's been in medicine for 45 years, this year has been the worst for emergency medicine that he's seen.
"We have an unprecedented number. While we despair for our patients, governments pretend it is business as usual and that this is a temporary glitch. It is not," he told CTV News.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS
Experts told CTV they predict continuing ER closures because finding people to work there is the key problem, with Savage noting a large percentage are related to the nursing shortage.
"There's no easy solution to getting well-trained nurses into emergency departments and there's a pretty considerable time lag from when you start training to when you actually start practising," he said.
Health is one of the biggest services provided by provincial and federal governments, and agencies were warned there was a looming shortage because of a growing and aging population, long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2018 analysis predicted a shortage of 117,600 nurses in Canada by 2030.
“It was predicted to happen…and here we're in 2023. And this is already happening. So if we knew this was going to happen, why weren't we planning, you know, 10 years ago?” said Dawn Peta, a registered nurse in Lethbridge, Alta., and co-president of the National Emergency Nurses Association of Canada.
In 2008, the Canadian Medical Association estimated the country needed 26,000 more doctors at that point to bring Canada up to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of four to five doctors per 100,000 people. Canada stands 17th on the OECD list, below the United States, France and Norway, to name a few.
It baffles Rev. Bartlett, who said in South Korea he had almost immediate access to his health-care team, and that he's shocked by how the Canadian system is functioning.
"I'm not convinced that there's been very much forward planning to say, 'Yeah, we're probably going to have this problem in a few years. How are we going to deal with it?'” said Bartlett.
Across much of Canada, health authorities are trying to recruit nurses from elsewhere, including overseas.
The consensus among those interviewed for this story is that retention of existing nurses, rural or urban, is essential.
"Retention is a bird in the hand," said Nova Scotia-based doctor Tania Sullivan. "Retention is keeping what you already have. Recruitment is the promise of something you might have."
Sullivan, who oversees a small regional hospital and five other rural sites, believes creative planning is needed.
"We're working on a strategy to be open seven days a week, but for now, we can be open three days a week, and we're going to make that standardized so that the community has some sort of safety expectation of what days can we be open," she said.
Her team is also boosting training, using simulators to keep rural health workers' skills up to date, and looking at putting doctors and nurses on the road.
"One of the things that we are hoping to pilot as well in … the coming months is looking at having providers who are willing to travel around (their) region and provide coverage in more than one site," said Sullivan.
Boosting retention bonuses and improving working hours and conditions will also keep nurses – urban and rural – working, said Peta.
But without immediate changes in all hard-hit rural areas, Savage is less than hopeful.
"I don't want to predict too far out, but yeah, there's the potential that, if we can't get staffing up and going many of these centres, these closures may be happening for quite some time.”
RURAL HOSPITAL ER CLOSURES BY PROVINCE/TERRITORY
The following is a list of provincial and territorial data received by CTV News about the number of rural hospital ER closures so far in 2023. As much data as was made available by the health ministries is included.
Where data has not been provided, the entries will be updated if that information is received.
Newfoundland and Labrador: Undetermined.
CTV News has not received a response, but in 2022, ERs were closed for thousands of hours.
P.E.I.: 76 full or partial closures.
- Western Hospital Emergency Department full-day closures 2023: 19
- Western Hospital Emergency Department early/partial closures 2023: 9
- Kings County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department full-day closures 2023: 18
- Kings County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department early/partial closures: 40
Nova Scotia: Undetermined.
Data will not be available until December.
New Brunswick: No ER closures this year.
Quebec: 37 closures.
Ontario: 484 closures.
This statistic is based on data from Dr. Savage and includes one permanent closure in Minden.
Manitoba: 311 full or partial closures.
There are five regions, and CTV News received responses from four.
- Northern Health: One temporary closure.
- Southern Health: 235 temporary closures.
- Prairie Mountain Health: Undetermined.
- Interlake-Eastern Health: Approximately 75 closures.
- Winnipeg Region Health: None reported.
Saskatchewan: 33 temporary closures.
Alberta: More than 100 temporary closures.
B.C.: Undetermined.
No data was provided, but local media reports suggest the total may be more than 240.
Nunavut: No noted closures.
Northwest Territories: Undetermined.
Yukon: No noted closures.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
analysis
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
New minister says she is focused on getting disability benefit 'right,' as advocates call for interim aid
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
Canada
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on Yukon object and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
-
Students head back to school as heat warnings blanket Central Canada
While Tuesday marked the first day of school for many students across the country, summer certainly didn't feel like it was over as heat warnings blanketed much of Central Canada.
-
Yellowknife evacuees hopeful they'll be allowed to return home Sept. 6 as planned
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
World
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They're accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defence.
-
GOP Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of strokes or seizures, Capitol physician says
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's health episodes show "no evidence" of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.
-
Belarus bans citizens from renewing passports abroad, spreading fear among those who fled repression
Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday banned citizens from renewing their passports while staying abroad, which could force those who fled the country amid growing repression to return to maintain their travel documents.
-
Turkiye and Greece agree to revive talks and seek 'new approaches' to resolve decades-old disputes
The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkiye agreed on Tuesday to revive high-level contacts between their countries and seek 'new approaches' to problems as part of efforts to improve ties between the two NATO allies who are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes.
Politics
-
New minister says she is focused on getting disability benefit 'right,' as advocates call for interim aid
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Polish official harshly criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
A leading member of Poland's conservative government has sharply criticized a film premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the border between Poland and Belarus.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
Business
-
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
Unionized Vancouver Starbucks store to close as lease expires
One of the few unionized Starbucks stores in British Columbia is closing at the end of September.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Coco Gauff reaches her first U.S. Open semifinal at age 19
Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.
-
F1 drivers Sainz and Norris team up with soccer stars to back and advise US$54M investment fund
Formula One drivers have teamed up with world and European champion soccer players investing in a 50 million euros (US$54 million) fund launched Tuesday that will use their advice to seek sports-related targets.
Autos
-
U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.