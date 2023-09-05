A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
Reports of high average wait times at hospital emergency rooms across the country were punctuated by CTV News medical correspondent Avis Favaro's latest story focusing on the dire consequences long wait times at crowded ERs can have on patients.
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer to get into an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals in cities across Canada, to give you a snapshot of the wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Note: certain provinces that are not currently providing wait time data for their hospital ERs are not included.
Can't see the graphics below? Click here
British Columbia
The province has live data updated every five minutes for many of its hospitals. Its website lists estimated wait times and expected lengths of stay.
Below is a sample of wait times recorded over the past week at a selection of hospitals.
Alberta
Alberta has data updated every two minutes for emergency rooms and urgent care in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Red Deer.
Below is a sample of recent emergency wait times.
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan has a website for live emergency department wait times updated every 15 minutes, though the service has been temporarily unavailable.
Manitoba
Live emergency department wait times are available for four hospitals in Winnipeg.
Ontario
Ontario offers past monthly data of average wait times at more than 100 hospitals. The chart below depicts daily average times in the waiting room for the whole province and select hospitals for the month of June 2023.
Quebec
Quebec has data for 115 facilities that includes the current estimated waiting time for non-priority cases to see a doctor and the number of people waiting to see a doctor in the emergency room.
The chart below depicts daily average times in the waiting room for the whole province and select hospitals.
New Brunswick
New Brunswick has a website for emergency department wait times, though the system is currently not operating. The site has the following message:
“The estimated Emergency Department (ED) wait times for Horizon’s hospitals are currently unavailable to allow us to complete maintenance to make the estimated wait time information as accurate as possible. We hope to share the estimated ED wait times again by late summer.”
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia offers live wait times and wait time forecasts for 10 hospitals. Estimates are given in the form of a range of hours (e.g. 3:00 - 4:45). Markers on the chart below are the center of each range recorded.
Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island has estimated wait times for four emergency departments, with varying estimates depending on level of urgency. Links to each hospital can be found here.
Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador has data on surgery wait times, but no information on emergency department wait times is available.
Nunavut
Wait times in Nunavut are not available, but the following map shows contact information for health facilities across the territory.
Northwest Territories
Wait times at emergency rooms in the Northwest Territories are not available, but the following link contains contact information for health facilities across N.W.T.
Yukon
Wait times at emergency rooms at Yukon hospitals are not available, but the following link contains contact information for emergency services in Whitehorse, Dawson City and Watson Lake.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
analysis
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision tomorrow.
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Fan ejected from U.S. Open after German player said the man used 'famous Hitler phrase'
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They're accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defence.
Canada
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
-
Yellowknife evacuees hopeful they'll be allowed to return home Sept. 6 as planned
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
World
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They're accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defence.
-
Belarus bans citizens from renewing passports abroad, spreading fear among those who fled repression
Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday banned citizens from renewing their passports while staying abroad, which could force those who fled the country amid growing repression to return to maintain their travel documents.
-
Turkiye and Greece agree to revive talks and seek 'new approaches' to resolve decades-old disputes
The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkiye agreed on Tuesday to revive high-level contacts between their countries and seek 'new approaches' to problems as part of efforts to improve ties between the two NATO allies who are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes.
-
Austrian security officials say they've broken up a terror cell suspected of links to Islamic State
Austrian security officials said Tuesday they have broken up a suspected terror cell linked to the Islamic State group that consisted of nine young men and one woman. One suspect was detained.
Politics
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Canada's promised Indo-Pacific trade representative to be based in Jakarta
Canada will open an export development office in Jakarta and has named an Indo-Pacific trade representative to help Canadian businesses enter new markets in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday while in Indonesia.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision tomorrow.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
Entertainment
-
Polish official harshly criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
A leading member of Poland's conservative government has sharply criticized a film premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the border between Poland and Belarus.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
Business
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan
Two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company went on trial Tuesday in Stockholm for securing the company's operations in Sudan through their alleged complicity in war crimes in 20 years ago.
-
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
F1 drivers Sainz and Norris team up with soccer stars to back and advise US$54M investment fund
Formula One drivers have teamed up with world and European champion soccer players investing in a 50 million euros (US$54 million) fund launched Tuesday that will use their advice to seek sports-related targets.
-
Fan ejected from U.S. Open after German player said the man used 'famous Hitler phrase'
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.