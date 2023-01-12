Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Lee-Anne Richardson is celebrating the three-year anniversary of a support group she founded for people who've decided to ditch alcohol or cut back as part of what she considers a movement toward healthier living, especially by younger generations.
Richardson, 38, said she spent much of her 20s binge-drinking. She blames alcohol for destroying many of her relationships and says her self-esteem plummeted as she tried to control how much she consumed.
The turning point came after another night out with friends at a bar in March 2014 when Richardson realized she either had to quit drinking or "something very, very bad is going to happen."
After attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Richardson realized she needed to replace the social connections she'd made during her "drinking career" with more positive ones while also supporting others through their own journey to sobriety or less alcohol.
In January 2020, she launched a group called Sober City and soon heard from people who were drinking more in isolation during pandemic lockdowns due to boredom and/or anxiety.
Richardson was surprised to learn how much alcohol is considered a "low risk" based on Canada's current low-risk drinking guidelines -- up to two drinks a day, or 10 a week for women and three daily drinks, or 15 per week, for men.
"That's a fair amount. This is a poison that we're talking about," she said of the links to heart disease and cancer associated with alcohol.
The guidelines, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
In its proposal, the centre said research suggests health-related risk from alcohol is negligible to low when consuming two drinks per week; moderate for three-to-six drinks per week; and increasingly high beyond that.
Overall, it recommends no more than two drinks a week.
The update is expected Tuesday after two years of research, a review of nearly 6,000 peer-reviewed studies and about 1,000 survey submissions from the public. Part of the project was funded by Health Canada.
The research includes the impact of alcohol in areas such as women's health and the association between alcohol use, aggression and violence, the CCSA said. It's aiming to launch an online advertising campaign by February to raise awareness.
Richardson believes a potential dramatic shift in the guideline is in line with what she's heard from people in their 20s and 30s about the importance of their mental health and that excessive drinking is "not really that cool."
"They know that drinking makes mental health and anxiety worse. They're seeing it," said Richardson, a data analyst for a shipbuilding company.
However, Catherine Paradis, interim co-chair of the CCSA's updated guidance project, said the recommendation for Canadians to consider reducing their alcohol intake is "not an easy ask" for those who enjoy drinking regularly, so policy changes will need to be made to highlight the risks.
"A particularly effective one could be the mandatory labelling of all alcoholic beverages with the number of standard drinks, Canada's guidance on alcohol, and health warnings," Paradis said, adding that would involve the federal and/or provincial governments.
"People will need support from governments. We will need to shape our whole drinking environment differently so there will need to be policies that promote public health," she said.
Alcohol is known to affect various organs, putting people at increased risk for cirrhosis, pancreatitis, gastrointestinal bleeding, multiple cancers as well as injury from falls and motor vehicle crashes.
Erin Hobin, a senior scientist at Ontario Public Health and a member of the scientific advisory committee responsible for reviewing the evidence on the updated guidance, said there is relatively low public awareness about the health impacts of alcohol other than increased risk of birth defects for those who drink during pregnancy.
Hobin was a lead investigator on a 2020 study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. It suggested 24.5 per cent of 836 liquor store patrons surveyed at three liquor stores in Yukon and Northwest Territories in 2017 were aware of alcohol-related cancer risks. The study was led by the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria.
The idea behind the updated guidance is to provide Canadians with the latest evidence-based information about the health risks involved, Hobin said.
"Alcohol is present at weddings and anniversaries and birthday parties; on Friday night to relax after a long week of work. So how do we start to shift the Canadian culture around alcohol to denormalize alcohol? Perhaps (warning) labels may play a role in starting this," she said.
Hobin was also an investigator in a federally funded study launched in the fall of 2017 that had researchers placing three types of rotating warning labels on wine, spirits, beer and two-litre bottles of coolers at a government liquor store in Whitehorse, with a comparison site in Yellowknife.
One of the labels, which featured a bright yellow background and a red border, warned that alcohol can cause cancer, including of the breast and colon; another listed Canada's low-risk recommended guidelines for men and women; and a third included information on standard drinks.
However, the Yukon Liquor Corp. paused the study four weeks into the eight-month label phase of the research. The minister responsible for the liquor corporation cited concerns over defamation and whether Yukon had the authority to affix the warnings.
The study was continued between March and July 2018, on the condition that the label about health risks not be used, Hobin said, adding the labels in Yukon's largest liquor store prompted some people to cut back on their drinking.
The findings were published as part of the same 2020 study on public awareness about the health risks of alcohol. They suggest per capita sales of labelled products dropped by 6.6 per cent compared with products at the control site where alcohol was not labelled.
"The importance of enhanced alcohol labels is now recognized by the World Health Organization and it positions labels as a key first step in a comprehensive alcohol strategy," Hobin said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
Missing California boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away
'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm.' Those were the last words a little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away Monday on California's central coast.
Police offer $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Canada
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
-
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Former Canadian navy officer fined $7K for assault, sexual assault aboard navy sailboat
A retired Canadian navy member has been reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of $7,000 after repeatedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat in the summer of 2006.
World
-
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.
-
Romania searches 7 homes in Andrew Tate case
Romania's anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.
-
Proud Boys attacked 'heart' of democracy on Jan. 6: U.S. prosecutor
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants led a coordinated attack on 'the heart of our democracy' in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in the White House, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their seditious conspiracy trial.
-
National Guard sent to Mexico City subway on sabotage worry
The mayor of Mexico City announced Thursday that 6,060 National Guard officers will be posted in the city's subway system after a series of accidents that officials suggested could be due to sabotage.
-
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.
-
U.S. attorney general appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.
Politics
-
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Japanese PM Kishida visits Ottawa, asks for Canada's help on clean energy transition
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia.
-
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
Health
-
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
-
'It can happen to anyone': Mother describes infant's bout of RSV
After Nikki Wagar watched her two young sons fighting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in hospital over the last week and a half, she shares her experience.
-
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals ended a three-day strike Thursday after reaching a tentative contract agreement that union officials said will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
-
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
A team of scientists at the University of British Columbia recently sent baker’s yeast and algae to space in hopes of studying the effects of weightlessness and cosmic radiation on living organisms.
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
Entertainment
-
Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada
Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of 'green energy' projects in the works in Nevada.
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
-
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
Business
-
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to insure your engagement ring? Review your home policy first
Diamonds may be forever, but most know all it takes is an errant slip or a forgetful wearer for wedding and engagement rings to end up lost for good.
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
-
Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.