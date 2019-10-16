TORONTO -- Canada’s food inspection agency has expanded the ongoing recall of raw beef and veal products across the country due to concerns of E. coli contamination.

On Monday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall notice of nine different beef products sold at grocers in Scarborough and Mississauga, Ont. On Saturday, a recall notice was issued affecting products sold at Whole Foods Market stores.

More than 800 products have been recalled since Oct. 12. Many of the items named in the recall were sold in Ontario and Quebec, but recalls have also been issued from British Columbia to the Atlantic provinces.

Cracked pepper beef sirloin from Walmart stores in Ontario and Alberta, bacon-wrapped beef medallions from Overwaitea in B.C., and marinated “Miami ribs” from Pusateri’s Fine Foods in Toronto, Ont., were among dozens of consumer products previously recalled by the CFIA.

Items also include products sold for commercial and institutional use, including hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes across Ontario.

Other companies named in the notice include Nortown Foods in Thornhill, Ont., The Garden Basket in Markham, and Jian Hing Food Mart in Scarborough.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” the notice reads. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for some raw beef products imported from Canada that are linked to the growing recall.

According to the alert, the recalled products were distributed to institutions and retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

A complete list of recalled products and where they are sold can be searched on the CFIA website.

With files from CTV's Mariam Matti