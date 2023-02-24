'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked

Menopause is a reality for almost half of Canada's population, yet many common myths exist.

Menopause typically occurs in women between 45 to 55 years old, when the menstruation cycle ends. During this period, females can experience a range of symptoms.

But few talk about it, according to registered dietitian Nishta Saxena, who says that creates an opportunity for misinformation and myths to fill the void.

Saxena joined CTV's Your Morning on Friday, to identify and set the record straight on some of the most common misconceptions.

The first myth Saxena highlights is related to perimenopause, the period before menopause: It begins when a female reaches the age of 50.

"Not true," she said. "(It) can actually begin 10 to 15 years before that, so we're talking in your mid-30s."

Symptoms may not appear in perimenopause, but Saxena said developing healthy habits is important early in life.

"Weight training during your 20s and 30s can actually help with retaining lean muscle, bone density, delaying brain shrinkage that occurs during these menopausal years," Saxena said. "So it's really important to get those habits started early because it's actually very long process."

Another common menopause myth: The symptoms include decreased appetite.

"This is very unfair, it actually increases your appetite," Saxena said. "It's kind of the interplay between the excess estrogen and insulin and our regulatory hormones, you may actually find yourself feeling even hungrier."

