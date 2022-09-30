No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor

Bernice Thorassie, shown in this undated image, says a declaration signed by health officials and Indigenous leaders acknowledging the existence of anti-Indigenous racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system could finally lead to equitable treatment for those who have historically been marginalized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Bernice Thorassie, shown in this undated image, says a declaration signed by health officials and Indigenous leaders acknowledging the existence of anti-Indigenous racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system could finally lead to equitable treatment for those who have historically been marginalized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social