Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination

Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.

The recall covers KitKat Halloween Scary Friends individually wrapped bars with the batch code 30610848; as well as KitKat Halloween Scary Friends 40-piece boxes with the batch codes 31397094 1, 31397094 2, 31437094 1 31437094 2, 31387094 3, and 31807094 3A. Batch codes are printed on the back of each KitKat wrapper, above the "best before" date.

The recalled bars were sold by retailers across Canada, however, Nestle says no injuries or illnesses have been reported. The company said no other Nestle products are affected by the recall.

Anyone who has the recalled chocolate bars should throw them out and can request reimbursement by contacting Nestle Consumer Services at consumer.care@ca.nestle.com or 1-800-387 4636.

This image shows mini KitKat bars covered by a new recall issued by Nestle Canada, including where to find the batch number on a wrapper. (Nestle Canada)