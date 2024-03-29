More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week

This week, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled more unauthorized skin lightening and sexual enhancement products, as well as beef and mushrooms. Here are the recalls Canadians should watch out for.

Torches

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Berkley Jensen Citronella tiki torches due to burn hazards.

The torches stand at 72 inches and come in various colours, including black, copper, and nickel.

The recall said the top of the tiki torch may break open or fall off while in use, potentially burning the user.

As of March 8, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Eighteen units were sold in the U.S. to consumers from Canada between January 2015 and November 2023.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using the torches and contact the company for a refund.

Snow-melting mats

Health Canada recalled Vevor snow melting mats on Thursday due to fire hazards.

The snow mat is seven pounds and has a 6-foot 110 V power cord.

The recall notice said the snow mat's liquid metal electrode “is punctured during product transportation” and may short-circuit during use, causing a fire.

The company received one incident report and no injury reports as of March 12.

The company said 13 snow mats were sold in Canada between September 2021 and December 2023.

Henna cones

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Henna cones due to chemicals that burn the skin.

The recall said the henna cones may contain phenol— a prohibited ingredient on Health Canada's cosmetic ingredient hotlist— and can cause chemical burns that lead to redness, blistering, and burning.

According to the health department, three incidents related to henna cones have been reported.

"Two of these reports were related to skin irritations from the use of henna cones and one report indicated that a previously recalled henna cone was still available for sale," the recall said.

After previously recalling specific henna cones – cone-shaped packets containing henna, used to make temporary tattoo-like patterns on people’s skin – Health Canada has come out with a more wide-ranging warning regarding these products.

Beef biltong

On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Eat Sum More's beef biltong due to possible salmonella contamination.

The biltong – a type of dry, cured meat -- can be identified by the Universal Product Code 084672489318.

The food inspection agency said although food contaminated with this bacteria may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make a person sick.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

There have been no reports of illness associated with the beef biltong.

Unauthorized products

The recall list grows longer for unauthorized skin and sexual enhancement products.

For skin lightening products, the health department recalled on Wednesday three more products labelled to contain various prescribed drugs not approved in Canada.

The three products are listed as the following: Hadalabo Pearl Barley face wash, Mentholatum Mediquick eczema rash anti-itch ointment, and Pair acne cream.

Nearly 20 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products were recalled Wednesday for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil, sildenafil, and yohimbe—that should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional.

Both recall notices said the products may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label.

The recall histories of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid or as "poppers," tracks as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges customers to throw out the products.

Mushrooms

The CFIA issued a recall Tuesday for an unknown brand's Enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The 200-gram bags of mushrooms can be identified by the Universal Product Code 8807076001670.

The food inspection agency said its test results triggered the recall. There have been no reports of illness associated with the mushrooms.

Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said customers should check if they have the mushrooms and throw them out.

They added customers should contact their health-care provider if they become sick from the mushrooms.

This comes after K-Fresh Enoki mushrooms were recalled on March 15, which was triggered by a customer complaint.