More Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall Tuesday for an unknown brand's Enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The 200-gram bags of mushrooms can be identified by the Universal Product Code 8807076001670.

The food inspection agency said its test results triggered the recall. There have been no reports of illness associated with the mushrooms.

Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said customers should check if they have the mushrooms and throw them out.

They added customers should contact their health-care provider if they become sick from the mushrooms.

This comes after K-Fresh Enoki mushrooms were recalled on March 15, which was triggered by a customer complaint.