

Brooklyn Neusteater, CTVNews.ca Staff





More Canadians are hospitalized per day for health conditions and injuries caused by alcohol or drugs than for heart attacks and strokes combined, according to a new study.

The report, published Thursday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information Research (CIHI), recorded 156,108 hospital stays between April 2017 and March 2018 due to harm caused by substance abuse, including alcohol, cannabis, cocaine and opioids.

The not-for-profit group found that this works out to approximately 400 substance-related hospitalizations daily across the country.

The 48-page study reported alcohol as the main cause, having contributed to more than half of the hospital stays. Cannabis and opioids were the top drugs leading to hospital stays in adults.

Of hospital stays caused by substance use, 40 per cent of Canadians also had a mental health condition that CIHI said were related to factors such as income, education and housing.

While substance use impacts Canadians of all income levels, the study found frequent emergency room visitors for addiction or mental health were four times more likely to live in lower-income neighbourhoods.

The hospitalization rates for substance use are one of three indicators or areas being measured by CIHI. The other two areas are the frequency of emergency department visits for mental health conditions or addictions, and the length of extended hospital stays for individuals awaiting home-care services.

Nearly 10 per cent of Canadians who visited an emergency department for help with mental health made more than four visits a year, according to the report.

The data also showed that one in 12 hospital patients had their stay extended because their home-care services were not ready. CIHI said this is the equivalent of three large hospitals filled every day with Canadians who do not need hospital care.

The federal government made a commitment in 2017 to invest $11 billion over 10 years to improve access to mental health and addictions services and to home and community care.

CIHI is working with the federal and provincial governments to report annually on these indicators.