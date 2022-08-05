Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are

Cases of monkeypox are on the rise in Canada, as part of a current global outbreak.

The viral disease—often presenting as a flu-like infection with a rash—spreads through close personal contact with those who have a symptomatic case. Vaccines are being offered to those at highest risk.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases across the country, updating the number of confirmed monkeypox infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.

The federal figures do not differentiate between active and recovered cases, though PHAC says it is continuing to collect and analyze epidemiological information about the number of infections in this country.

Here's the number of known cases of monkeypox in Canada.