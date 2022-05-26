Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province.
In Thursday’s update, PHAC stated that over the past week, it had confirmed 25 cases of monkeypox in Quebec.
Now, it has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Ontario as well, the first case in a province outside of Quebec.
“Our understanding of the virus is still evolving, but I want to emphasize this is a global response,” Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said in the update.
Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox, with symptoms including skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes and headache, among others.
Spread usually occurs through contact with an infected person’s fluids, open sores or droplets expelled from their mouth, Njoo said.
“Contrary to recent media reports, this virus does not discriminate and is not limited to spread from sexual activity,” he said.
He added that incorrectly viewing this virus as purely sexually transmitted can lead to stigmatization and “misunderstanding of risks, and negative health outcomes.”
PHAC stated that it is focusing on targeted vaccination with the smallpox vaccine, and does not believe a mass vaccination campaign is necessary.
