Living with no visual memories: ‘I can’t relive any experience I see’

Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
Mary Wathen has never had that experience. When the 43-year-old solicitor from Newent, England, recalls baking with her mother, no images come to mind. She cannot visualize herself as a child opening presents, her husband’s face when he proposed, or even the birth of her children.
“When people say they can bring up images, to me that sounds really quite odd,” Wathen said. “I can’t relive any experience I see. I see it only once in the moment. I’m more led by feelings and thoughts than I am by visuals.
“Right now, I have no image of the birth of my boys, but I can tell you all about it,” she added. “I can remember the feelings and describe the room and each birth in detail, but I will absolutely never see it again.”
A year ago Wathen discovered that she and her mother use a rare form of processing called aphantasia — their brains don’t form mental images to remember or imagine. (Phantasia is the Greek word for imagination.) “Until recently, I had no idea that other people did see images. I just assumed that everyone was like me,” she said.
Much like being left-handed, aphantasia is not a disability or disease, experts say, just an intriguing variation in the human experience.
“I understand concepts, I comprehend things, I have memories, but they aren’t supported by any images,” Wathen said. “I’ve read aphantasia is best described as ‘You’ve got all the same computer hardware as everyone else, but the monitor is not switched on.’ That really resonates with me.”
Dutch-born artist Geraldine van Heemstra is at the opposite end of this unique way of processing. She has hyperphantasia and can recall memories vividly, often as if they were reoccurring in the moment.
For van Heemstra, letters and numbers have colors, and people often have colorful auras encompassing their bodies — so remembering the birth of her daughter is an experience filled with warm hues and bright lights.
“I remember a blue screen and then our daughter’s head popping up with a little sunrise over her head, probably because she was screaming her lungs out,” van Heemstra recalled with a smile. “It’s just a very beautiful and vivid memory, with very warm colors.”
While such explicit imagery can be a boon to an artist, it also has significant downsides. “Having too much imagination can be a problem sometimes as well, as you can overthink things and get very insecure,” said van Heemstra, who splits her time between London and Edinburgh, Scotland.
If she’s nervous about going somewhere, for example, she may overthink it and experience déjà vu. “I think that happens because I’ve sort of imagined it so vividly,” she said.
At other times, van Heemstra can’t shut her brain off. “Last night, my son persuaded me to watch a scary television series about a woman who smuggled cocaine into Miami and shot a child in the head,” she said. “Then the whole night every time I tried to sleep it was like cameras in my head going through all these very, very colorful and scary images.”
About four per cent of the world’s population may experience aphantasia, said neurologist Adam Zeman, a professor of cognitive and behavioral neurology at the University of Exeter in England and honorary fellow at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
Zeman coined the term in 2015 after meeting a man who had once had vivid recall but lost it after heart surgery.
“We did a brain imaging study and found when he looked at things his brain responded normally, but when he tried to imagine them, there was no activation of visual regions of the brain,” Zeman said.
Since then, research has exploded, said Zeman, who authored a review of the science on aphantasia published Wednesday in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences. One of the advances is a method of objectively measuring the inability to visualize.
“If you have imagery and you imagine looking into the sun, your pupils actually constrict a little,” Zeman said. “By just imagining that you are looking into a dark room, your pupils will dilate a bit. However, people with aphantasia don’t show that effect.
Van Heemstra has created a tool that moves with the wind, allowing her to capture images created by the movement of air. (Geraldine van Heemstra/CNN)
“If you have imagery and are read a very scary story, you sweat; however, people with aphantasia don’t,” he continued. “But they do sweat if you show them scary pictures. So the interpretation is that you need imagery to generate a kind of gut response to an emotive story.”
Researchers now realize aphantasia can be associated with memory impairment, autism or face blindness in which people cannot recognize most faces, even those of loved ones. People with aphantasia are also more likely to be working in science, mathematics or information technology, Zeman said. And while aphantasia can be caused by an injury to the brain, some people, such as Wathen and her mother, have the condition from birth.
“We found that it seems to run in families, so if you have aphantasia, your first-degree relatives are about 10 times more likely to have it as well,” Zeman said.
Another finding: Many people with aphantasia do dream visually. How can that be? It’s because the processes involved in generating imagery during wakefulness and generating imaginary while dreaming are quite different, Zeman said.
“People with aphantasia know what imagery is; they just can’t summon it during the day,” he said. “That lack of imagery typically impacts all of the senses, not just the mind’s eye.”
That’s certainly true for Wathen, who cannot recreate an image, sound, smell, touch or taste. However, Wathen said she is often “led by emotions and feels things quite intensely” and would be able to describe a smell, taste or sound by how it made her feel.
Wathen has a successful career as a lawyer and considers herself excellent at communicating complex information: “I’m not really relying on images in any way, shape, or form, and don’t assume another person does.”
However, she doesn’t enjoy fantasy fiction. “It’s just words on a page. I don’t go on a journey and visit places in my mind” — which also hinders her ability to role-play with her children. She often watches her husband, whom she discovered has hyperphantasia, do so with ease.
“I watch slightly enviously when I see them immersed in pretend play like on a tractor or in a car race,” she said. “I’m much better at helping with homework or playing an actual game.”
The most upsetting aspect of aphantasia for Wathen, however, is the “fact that if I’m not with my children, I can’t see them. I can’t bring up an image of them. I can tell you to every detail what they look like, their mannerisms and even what clothes they’ve gone off in this morning, but I don’t have an image of them.
“It worries me to think that when I lose loved ones, my mum for example, I won’t be able to just close my eyes and bring up a picture of her.”
Zeman estimates up to 10 per cent of the world’s population has hyperphantasia, which lies at the opposite end of the brain’s processing spectrum from aphantasia. People who experience extra-vivid imagery are often in the arts and may experience heightened emotions, Zeman said.
Mary Wathen has been unable to see images in her mind since she was a child. (Mary Wathen/CNN)
“Imagery has been described as an emotional amplifier, so I think it would be a fair bet that people who have hyperphantasia tend to have more volatile emotional responses than those with aphantasia, although that’s not been well-studied yet,” he said.
Brain scans show people with vivid imagery have “quite strong connections between the front of the brain and the sensory centers at the back of the brain,” Zeman said. “Whereas if you have aphantasia, those connections are much weaker. So the difference between the two may lie with connectivity in the brain.”
There are apparent pros and cons to being at either end of the sensory spectrum, Zeman said.
One of the pluses of aphantasia, he said, is that due to the lack of repetitive visual distractions, it may be easier to live in the moment.
“With hyperphantasia, we worry that it could make people more prone to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” he said. “People sometimes confuse what they’ve imagined with what’s actually happened or allow themselves to constantly visualize horrifying outcomes that didn’t occur.”
For example, a mother whose children had exited a car just before a collision with another was then plagued by vivid images of what might have happened if the kids had still been in the car with her, Zeman said.
People with hyper-visual brains often have synesthesia, Zeman said, in which the brain experiences more than one sense simultaneously, such as tasting colors, feeling sounds or assigning specific colors to numbers and letters.
While many people with hyperphantasia are happy with their abilities, the condition can be ostracizing. In reaction to cruel teasing from her brothers and school friends, van Heemstra learned to hide her sensory abilities as a child.
“When I was little, I used to keep very quiet about how my mind worked,” she said. “I could play with nothing; like literally with a few sticks, I could build huge towns with rivers and bridges and plant trees, but my younger brother couldn’t visualize it. So he’d say, ‘I don’t see anything, you’re stupid,’ and jump on it.
“It was quite tricky at school as well, such as with math, where I would see the numbers in color,” van Heemstra said. “Even though I knew how to do the math and the proper answer, I didn’t like the outcome because the colors of the numbers didn’t go together, so I would change them.”
Van Heemstra and Wathen have never met or spoken with each other, but both women told CNN they are speaking out about their unique brains in the hope that it will help others, especially young children who may feel alienated in school.
“It was so frustrating at school because I would explain something, and then I would be laughed at,” van Heemstra said. “I felt very insecure, and I think so many children can suffer from that, no matter if they have aphantasia or hyperphantasia, because you’re made to feel you’re so different.“
Many teachers in primary school focus on boosting a child’s creativity, but if they are unaware of the differences in how brains process sensory information, they could easily leave a student behind due to an appearance of disengagement “when actually it is just not something their brain enables them to do,” Wathen said.
“It is so important for children to feel inspired and engaged at school,” she said. “The more aware of these things we are, the more understanding and empathetic we can be — all part of trying to live harmoniously.”
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Russian officials are saying it's "extremely hard to believe" that the Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
According to the College of Veterinarians of Ontario, there was evidence that three people at a Woodstock, Ont., dog boarding facility were practising veterinary medicine and advertising they were engaged in vet medicine, when they allegedly weren't licensed.
Those who work in addiction in New Brunswick say forcing people into treatment will likely cause more harm than good.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Despite Alberta's police watchdog concluding charges could be laid against Mounties who arrested a teen with autism under the belief he was a drug user, no charges will be laid.
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Russian officials are saying it's "extremely hard to believe" that the Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
A judge has recommended that conservative attorney John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former U.S. President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.
Security in Congo’s mineral-rich east has deteriorated since recent elections, with a rebel group allegedly linked to neighboring Rwanda making "significant advances and expanding its territory," the UN special envoy for the conflict-wracked African nation said Wednesday.
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.
The woman who admitted to stealing U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley's diary and helping sell it to conservative activists could face arrest as soon as Friday after skipping her sentencing, a federal judge said on Wednesday.
An Israeli airstrike on a paramedics centre linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon killed seven of its members early Wednesday and triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel, officials said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
The Justin Trudeau government is standing firm on its threat to withhold funding from the Ontario government due to a lack of planned affordable housing.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
For over half their lives, twins Rainey and Evelyn Hauser have shared their dad's attention with a leafy sibling of sorts — an endangered tropical plant called an Amorphophallus titanum.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The NGO behind a new school building in Lviv, Ukraine, believes 3D printing could help reconstruct some of the thousands of buildings destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
American gamer and Twitch superstar, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
An environmentally themed mural by elusive street artist Banksy that appeared last week on a London street has been encased in plastic and surrounded by fencing after an apparent act of vandalism.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
Johnson & Johnson will get a new chance to contest the scientific evidence linking talc to ovarian cancer, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, potentially disrupting more than 53,000 lawsuits the company is now facing over its talc products.
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
Germany’s beloved sausage dog, the dachshund, could be under threat in the country, its national kennel club said Wednesday, citing a new draft law that looks to prohibit the breeding of dogs with 'skeletal anomalies.'
A Paris apartment owned by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has sold for €10 million (US$10.8 million).
The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively.
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes' 64-54 victory over West Virginia averaged 4.90 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it the most-viewed women’s tournament game ever — excluding Final Four contests and title games.
With the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on the horizon, Canada's athletes are asking for a $6.3-million raise to the Athletes Assistance Program, which is informally known as “carding” money, in the federal government's April 16 budget.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
A business owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
With the Easter long weekend approaching, Vancouver residents are being urged not to approach the feral rabbits living at Jericho Beach.
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
The Justin Trudeau government is standing firm on its threat to withhold funding from the Ontario government due to a lack of planned affordable housing.
One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
A high-risk offender with a history of sexual crimes against children has been released into the Calgary community.
Vehicle thefts continue to explode and some insurance companies are looking at more direct ways to recoup their losses, issuing a surcharge for cars at greater risk of being stolen.
Barrhaven residents are relieved that the provincial government is promising to fund a new highway interchange at the 416 and Barnsdale Road.
The Ottawa Public Library will be providing free solar eclipse glasses to residents in anticipation of a partial solar eclipse on April 8.
The City of Montreal is promising to carry out more inspections of rental housing units to identify unsafe and unsanitary conditions in residential buildings under a new 'Responsible Landlord' program.
All 13 provinces and territories were part of Ottawa's new health accord as of Wednesday after Health Minister Mark Holland announced a $3.7-billion health pact with Quebec.
A 75-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday evening after police say he was struck by a truck while crossing the street in Mercier--Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
An Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sexual assaulting one of his students.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
Police are looking for several people after a violent assault at an LRT station last month.
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
A Saskatchewan healthcare social worker battling breast cancer shared her experiences navigating the health system – while also voicing concern over the culture and working conditions in the sector.
Dr. Medhi Horri will no longer be able to see female patients following a suspension hearing at Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSS).
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
North Bay’s downtown community is still reeling after Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a building on Main Street East and what's left of the six apartment units and two vibrant businesses is now a pile of rubble.
A 30-year-old Timmins woman is charged in a “violent robbery” that escalated into the stabbing of a convenience store clerk in the city’s north end, police say.
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
The case against a crane operator facing criminal charges after a workplace accident claimed the life of a construction worker in Barrie three years ago remains before the courts.
Police are investigating a break-in at a video game store in Barrie's south end that has been targeted by thieves multiple times despite surveillance cameras keeping watch.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
The Ontario Superior Court has ruled against a group of landlords who challenged the City of Windsor’s Residential Rental Licensing Bylaw and the city confirms enforcement of the program will once again resume.
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
The City of Lethbridge has renewed its master service agreement with Alberta Health Services to deliver emergency medical services through Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.
Lethbridge Hurricane goaltender Harrison Meneghin and defenceman Noah Chadwick were named WHL Central Division all-stars Wednesday.
Many people in Lethbridge County and the city itself are bracing for a drought this summer, but many other communities across southern Alberta also have the same concerns.
Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig in Sault Ste. Marie has taken another step toward the establishment of an Indigenous teachers’ college.
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
A 52-year-old was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Black Road in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, police say.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.