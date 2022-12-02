Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
Canada continues to be in the thick of the flu epidemic, according to the latest national FluWatch, which reports a steady incline of influenza activity – particularly affecting young children and older adults.
"At the national level, influenza activity has continued to increase steeply as we enter the fifth week of the national influenza epidemic. All surveillance indicators are increasing and all are above expected levels typical of this time of year," the report released on Friday said.
Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, 8,226 laboratory detections were reported, compared to the 5,891 reported in the previous week; an increase of about 14.8 per cent. The hardest hit provinces with influenza include P.E.I., Alberta and British Columbia.
Within just a few weeks, infections shot up. The earliest report this month, ending the week of Nov. 5, reported 999 influenza detections among individuals between the ages of five and 19 years old. In the latest report, ending Nov. 26, that number had increased to 4,692.
Many of the cases, roughly 46 per cent, were reported in Canadians aged 0-19 years old. However, the groups experiencing more serious outcomes from influenza were children under the age of four and adults over the age of 45.
Hospitalizations among children ages 0-4 are among the highest, at 40.9 per cent of confirmed cases. Specifically, children aged 2-4 have been hospitalized the most, with 203 reported admissions this past week. Of cases in adults aged 65 and older, the rate of hospitalization rose to 33.4 per cent in the latest report. Since the start of the influenza season in August, there have been 109 ICU admissions and 36-influenza linked deaths, the report said.
The report indicates the current influenza-like illness (ILI) rates are above normal seasonal levels, as is the rate of cough and fever among Canadians. ILI includes any symptoms not related to one sole respiratory illness, but includes other viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Health experts have been cautioning Canadians throughout the flu season to take precautions, as the epidemic, combined with COVID-19 cases, RSV and other respiratory illnesses, as well as a shortage of children's pain relief medications, have exacerbated hospitals across the country and overwhelmed other parts of the health-care system.
A recent report by the National Institute on Aging indicated there has been a slow uptick in flu vaccinations among Canadians this season. The study found only 48 per cent of Canadians received their flu vaccine throughout the 2021-22 season. Those 65 and older were particularly lower than anticipated, with 70 per cent reported having been vaccinated against the flu. The Public Health Agency of Canada indicates an 80 per cent vaccination rate is needed among the 65-and-older population to effectively protect the vulnerable group.
Canada's top doctor, Dr. Therea Tam, said in a health briefing last week that Canadians should get their flu shot, wear a mask and stay home when sick, especially as the holiday season brings larger groups of people together.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Olivia Bowden.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the Veterans Affairs Minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
Canada
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Canada's unemployment rate declined slightly to 5.1 per cent, wages grow again
The unemployment rate in Canada declined slightly to 5.1 per cent in November, according to new data released by Statistics Canada Friday.
World
-
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country's battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
-
Brother of Russia-imprisoned Canadian-born Paul Whelan says contact resumed
The family of Paul Whelan, a Canadian-born U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia for espionage, said Friday that he has resumed contact after unexpectedly becoming unreachable in November.
-
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
-
How a deadly fire ignited dissent over China's zero-COVID policy
Stunning scenes of dissent and defiance played out across China over the past week, marking the country's largest protests in decades -- and an unprecedented challenge to leader Xi Jinping.
-
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
-
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter to boost U.S. ties, meets with Musk
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change.
Politics
-
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
-
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
-
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
Health
-
Alzheimer's vaccine: Nasal spray trial shows promise, researchers say
A nasal Alzheimer's vaccine developed in the U.S. is showing early positive results, according to researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.
Entertainment
-
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
-
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an "innocent bystander" when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.
Business
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
Lifestyle
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
-
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China's professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
-
Canada has lessons to learn after glass half-full, half-empty return to World Cup
The Canadian men leave the World Cup with 'our heads up,' according to coach John Herdman.
Autos
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.