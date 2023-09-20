Immediately stop using these child safety seats: Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Rojada child safety seats, warning that the products potentially pose an injury risk to children.

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, these child restraints, when used in a motor vehicle, could increase the risk of injury in the event of a collision.

The health agency says that these seats don't have Transport Canada's safety approval, meaning they might not meet the car seat safety standards.

The health agency warns that the use of these seats in a motor vehicle would be considered illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations.

Health Canada reports that these products, manufactured in China, were previously available for purchase on Amazon.ca but have since been removed from the online marketplace.

So far 99 seats have been sold in Canada. However, Health Canada has not received any reports of incidents or injuries associated with the product in the country.

Consumers are asked to "immediately" stop using the affected products and dispose of them in a manner that ensures they cannot be used again.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.