Here’s what marijuana researchers have to say about 420 or ‘Weed Day’

What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
It’s 420 or “Weed Day,” and people around the world will be paying homage to their favorite guilty pleasure: marijuana.
Currently, 24 states, two territories and the District of Columbia in the United States have legalized marijuana for recreational use, making it that much easier for people to take a toke or pop an edible at 4:20 p.m. on April 20 (if not all day).
But not everyone joins in on the 420 festivities. Some scientists who study weed have become increasingly concerned about the potential harm cannabis can do to the body, especially when smoked or vaped.
“When you burn something, whether it is tobacco or cannabis, it creates toxic compounds, carcinogens, and particulate matter that are harmful to health,” Dr. Beth Cohen, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN previously via email.
Marijuana smoke may even be more harmful than tobacco because users hold the hot smoke in their lungs longer to maximize their high, Cohen said. A March 2021 study found teens were twice as likely to report “wheezing or whistling” in the chest after vaping marijuana than after smoking cigarettes or using e-cigarettes.
“I’m in Colorado, and on 420 the smoke billows out of places where people gather to celebrate — it’s like a factory smokestack,” said Robert Page II, a professor of clinical pharmacy and physical medicine at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Aurora.
“I worry when people are in an enclosed space because new data is beginning to show that secondhand marijuana smoke may be just as dangerous as the primary smoke,” Page said. “Like tobacco, cannabis affects the central nervous system, and there are side effects which tend to primarily be cardiovascular in nature.”
Any level of marijuana use raises the risk of stroke by 42 per cent and heart attack by 25 per cent, even if there is no prior history of heart disease and the person has never smoked or vaped tobacco, a recent study found. Weed has also been linked to cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation; myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle; spasms of the heart’s arteries and a higher risk of heart failure.
Despite these health concerns, the majority of American adults still believe smoking or vaping marijuana smoke or breathing secondhand smoke from a joint is safer than tobacco smoke, even if children are present, according to an August 2023 study.
It’s not.
“If a person is in a closed space with marijuana smokers, they can test positive for cannabis in their urine. They can also get some of the other physical effects of marijuana, including an increased heart rate and feeling ‘high,’ ” Carol Boyd, founding director of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, told CNN in an earlier interview.
A vendor makes change for a marijuana customer at a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles, April 15, 2019. (Richard Vogel/ AP Photo, File)
It’s not just your lungs that may be at risk. A January 2021 study found people who only smoked marijuana had higher blood and urine levels of several smoke-related toxins than nonsmokers. Those toxins are linked to anemia, liver and neurological damage, cancer and other health issues.
There’s more: Weed users are nearly 25 per cent more likely to need emergency care and hospitalization, according to a 2022 study, and overuse of marijuana can lead to complications when in surgery. Weed users have more heavy metal in their bodies. Serious traffic accidents are on the rise in areas where weed is legal, a 2023 study found.
Potency of weed has skyrocketed, which can heighten health risks and is leading to a global rise in marijuana addiction as well as marijuana-use disorder.
“Approximately three-in-10 people who use marijuana have marijuana use disorder,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say this condition comes with a higher risk of mental disorders, cognitive deficits, use of psychiatric services and violent behavior.
Using marijuana during pregnancy has been linked to low birth weight, one of the strongest predictors of a child’s long-term health.
Babies born to mothers who smoke pot or eat edibles to control nausea, for example, were twice as likely to be premature and 2.5 times as likely to be admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit, according to a 2023 study. Just as alarming: A 2020 study found children born to marijuana users had more psychotic-like behaviors and more attention, social and sleep problems as well as weaker cognitive abilities.
It’s not good for older children, either. The growing use of weed by adolescents is extremely alarming, experts say, because marijuana is known to damage the developing brain.
“The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25,” the CDC states on its website. Use during that time can have permanent effects such as damage to learning, memory, problem-solving skills and the ability to pay attention, the CDC said.
“It’s disruptive to the teenage brain, so it needs to be used with extreme caution or not at all,” said Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care physician and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston who authored “Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana.”
Young people who use marijuana are more likely to develop long-lasting mental disorders, including depression, social anxiety and schizophrenia, and drop out of school, the CDC said. Studies show overuse of marijuana by youth with mood disorders leads to a rise in self-harm, suicide attempts and death.
Daily use by adolescents and adults can result in another unpleasant side effect: uncontrollable vomiting, according to a 2021 study.
“They vomit and then just continue to vomit whatever they have in their stomach, which can go on for hours,” study author Dr. Sam Wang, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist and toxicologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told CNN previously.
Despite these concerns, school-age kids were vaping twice as much weed in 2020 as they did in 2013. In fact, some parents told doctors they believed vaping marijuana was safer than tobacco, Boyd told CNN earlier via email.
“You seem to believe that heating chemicals (including carcinogens) into a vapor and inhaling them is healthy? My answer is, ‘No, it is not a healthy behavior.’”
In addition to harming the lung, vaping weed is associated with a dangerous, recently identified lung disease called EVALI, short for e-cigarette, or vaping product use-associated lung injury. By early 2020, the CDC had recorded over 2,800 hospitalizations and 68 deaths due to this condition, according to Yale Medicine.
Studies do show there are some medicinal benefits from weed. An August 2023 review of literature found cannabidiol, or CBD, reduced seizures in epilepsy. In addition, some cannabinoid mixtures may benefit multiple sclerosis, nausea from chemotherapy, chronic pain and inflammatory bowel disease, “but not without adverse events,” according to the study.
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, April 20, 2019. (Richard Vogel, / AP Photo, File)
Those “adverse” effects may actually be less than the impact of traditional medications, said Grinspoon, who is on the board of the advocacy group Doctors for Drug Policy Reform, which addresses cannabis, psychedelic and drug regulation in general.
“People are eating cannabis instead of more dangerous medications like opioids and benzodiazepines (medicines used for anxiety and seizures), which are either addictive or have terrible side effects,” he said. “People are also able to cut down on their nonsteroidals, which are not without harm.”
However, there’s a note of caution in that upbeat take. Studies may use purified synthetic cannabis that is not at all like weed purchased off the street, said the University of Colorado’s Page.
“Even what is bought in stores may not be what it appears,” Page said. “While the regulatory agencies do look for things like adulteration, for the most part it’s not really regulated in terms of knowing what the exact amount of CBD or THC is in an over-the-counter product.”
There’s another point: Many people use medicinal edibles when they want pain relief that lasts over time and may turn to a puff when in need a quick hit of relief, Grinspoon said. Eating marijuana or using a tincture bypasses the harms to the lungs; unfortunately, there has been little research on the benefits or harms of using edibles or other options.
There’s a reason for the lack of research. Studies since the 1950s have typically been green-lit for funding only if they were exploring the negative side of marijuana use, experts told CNN.
On a federal level, cannabis is still classified as a schedule I substance, the highest level of drug restriction. Researchers must still navigate yards of red tape to get approval from a variety of federal, state and local agencies before a study can start.
“Particularly during and after the Nixon administration, researchers could only get money if they focused on the negative consequences,” Boyd said. “Each new generation of researcher followed in their mentor’s footsteps and focused on the negative health consequences.”
Another hurdle was getting legal access to marijuana to study it. For more than 50 years, the federal government only permitted the University of Mississippi to grow cannabis for research. Supply couldn’t keep up with demand. It took the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration until 2021 to begin the search for additional facilities to grow the plant for scientific use.
Statewide legalization of recreational marijuana in the last decade has opened a new avenue of scientific inquiry — observational studies in which researchers can ask people about their marijuana use and expect a mostly truthful response. Scientists can now cross-reference insurance, medical and safety data with reported marijuana use to see how it affects the body over time.
“There were 4,000 studies about cannabis done over the last two years; that’s a ton of research,” Grinspoon said. “I think it’s more neutral, and it’s coming from independent think tanks and academia and not just from the cannabis industry.
“I think it’s much better now that it’s out of the shadows, and people can be honest when they go to the doctor when they need help,” he added. “In the past, if you’re in the ER and vomiting, you couldn’t say, ‘I was using marijuana.’”
Still, at this point, Page said, the data is what it is.
“There’s no data to support any benefits of recreational use of marijuana, while there is data to support the use of cannabis for some medicinal purposes.”
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
The House swiftly approved US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies after months of political turmoil over renewed American support for repelling Russia's invasion.
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo. Japan's defence minister says they likely crashed into the ocean.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
RCMP say the fire that prompted a state of emergency in a Labrador town is now under control.
An Airbnb in Montreal's Verdun borough was the source of much frustration from neighbours who say there were constant parties at the location. It has been taken down from the app, but housing advocates remain upset about short-term rentals.
The House swiftly approved US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies after months of political turmoil over renewed American support for repelling Russia's invasion.
The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo. Japan's defence minister says they likely crashed into the ocean.
The United States will begin plans to withdraw troops from Niger, U.S. officials said Saturday, in what experts say is a blow to Washington and its allies in the region in terms of staging security operations in the Sahel.
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country's energy infrastructure.
Thirteen victims of the Columbine High School shooting were remembered during a vigil Friday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the shooting that was the worst the nation had seen at the time.
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's fiscal position has 'not changed significantly' following the release of the federal government's budget.
Canada's premiers are warning the federal government not to overreach into their jurisdictions when it comes to delivering the programs laid out in Ottawa's latest budget.
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
Dengue cases are surging in the Americas, with cases reported topping 5.2 million as of this week, surpassing a yearly record set in 2023, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
The House passed legislation Saturday that would ban TikTok in the United States if the popular social media platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake within a year, but don't expect the app to go away anytime soon.
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.
An ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a tonne, researchers reported Thursday.
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
She's the title character of 'Bluey,' a kids' program consisting of seven-minute episodes that have enraptured children and adults alike. This week's release of its longest episode yet — at a whopping 28 minutes — prompted an outpouring of appreciation for the show, even from those who are neither toddler nor parent.
During a guest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Nick Offerman told a story from years ago he said his parents didn't know: he once spent a night in jail.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Lululemon Athletica will close its distribution centre in the state of Washington at the end of the year and lay off more than 100 employees, the apparel retailer told Reuters on Friday.
Netflix shares fell on Friday, as its surprise move to stop sharing subscriber additions and average revenue per member from 2025 sowed doubts in investor minds about growth peaking in some markets for the streaming pioneer.
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Saturday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather — at 4:20 p.m. — in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal-weed states thank their customers with discounts.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Colorado Avalanche for the first time ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
A major route between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver is back open after it was shut down for just over two and a half hours on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
A man in his 30s suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries when a train struck him in Port Moody Saturday morning.
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
SUPERTRAIN is one of the most popular weekend events in the city and it’s also the largest model train show in Canada.
Saskatoon police say they will begin searching the city’s landfill for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for more than three years.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run crash on Jasper Avenue Friday night.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
The WNBA is moving its preseason game in Canada between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm to May 4.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
The New Brunswick government says cost estimates for the new jail in Grand Lake, which have more than doubled, won’t derail the $66 million project.
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
The Royal Canadian Legion building in Lumsden was built during WWII. Thanks to a provincial government program, it’s now far more accessible than ever.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
A controversial land acquisition proposed in Wilmot Township is once again in the spotlight, as Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles hosts a town hall in the community, calling the deal “eerily similar” to the Greenbelt scandal.
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Saskatoon is grappling with the tragic death of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette, whose body was discovered on April 15. A day later, authorities confirmed her death as a homicide, sparking deep sorrow and calls for action within the community.
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
What started as a collection of eight hockey bags and 20 sticks donated to Beausoleil First Nation in 2015 has become a nationwide endeavour.
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
The final total is expected to be higher once merchandise, silent auction and raffle sales are also included.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
The province has announced the largest water sharing agreement in Alberta’s history, which will see Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, among other municipalities, cut water use.
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
The war of words between the presidents of Sault College and Conestoga College has escalated into a legal battle.
A 43-year-old has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie after police recorded a vehicle being driven at 113 km/h, nearly double the posted speed limit.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.