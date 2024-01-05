Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.

ENFAMIL BABY FORMULA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Sunday for Enfamil Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination.

The CFIA said the 561-gram container of the powdered formula may be contaminated with a pathogen called Cronobacter sakazakii.

The containers can be identified by the Universal Product Codes 0 56796 00498 2 and 0 56796 00498 5 and were distributed primarily between July and August 2023, according to a recall notice posted on Enfamil’s website.

While rare, Cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly. CFIA said the bacteria can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with blood poisoning, also known as sepsis, and a severe intestinal infection known as necrotizing enterocolitis, especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still cause serious illness. CFIA warned the formula should not be consumed and should be thrown out or returned to the location of purchase. Anyone who has bought the recalled formula can contact Enfamil at 1-866-534-9986 to request a refund.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall, CFIA reported.

WINDOW BLINDS

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for various window blinds due to strangulation and choking hazards.

Various blinds from SBM Canada and True Blinds were recalled after they failed to meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

The recall notice said that young children may become entangled in the blind cords or could pull looped cords around their necks, which may cause strangulation.

The health department said that blinds with an oval base, identified as ‘Oval Base,’ are also affected by this recall.

SBM Canada said 45,000 units were sold between May 2021 and December 2023, while True Blinds said about 290 units were sold between June 2023 and December 2023.

No injuries have been reported in Canada since Dec. 20.

The health department said customers should stop using the recalled items and contact the companies for repairs and a cordless replacement system.

BABY WALKERS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Olmitos Basic Zoo Walker due to potential injury hazards.

The baby walkers are banned in Canada, the recall notice said.

According to the recall, children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the children were not supported by the walker.

The child could potentially fall down the stairs in the walker, which could result in injury or death.

The walkers can be identified by their EAN 8414147020753 barcode number.

TradeInn.com said fewer than 100 units were sold in Canada between December 2021 and November 2023.

As of Dec. 18, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the walkers and return them to the company for a refund.

DRIED CANNABIS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for one lot of Flowerchild Research Inc.’s Trygg Collection dried cannabis due to missing information on the label.

Trygg Collection BLOCK PARTY Variety Pack (Titanium Kush, Hell Monkey) was sold through authorized retailers in B.C.

The recall said the product’s net weight, units, intended use, and product format were not on the label.

The company and Health Canada have not received any complaints or reports about the recalled lot.

The company said 1,559 cannabis variety packs were sold in Canada in nine days, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13.

Health Canada advises consumers to verify whether they have the recalled product and contact the retail store where purchased.

PERSONAL MASSAGERS

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion personal massagers due to a fire and burn hazard.

The recall said the massagers can overheat while charging and cause a fire and burn risk.

The product’s Universal Product Code is 0031262099662.

According to the recall, only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 are included in the recall.

The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the barrel of the product.

About 41,000 units have been sold in Canada between September 2020 and December 2023.

The company has received four reports of overheating while charging but no injuries in Canada as of Dec. 21.

Health Canada said consumers should contact the company to receive a full refund or credit towards any HoMedics products, including a 20 per cent bonus.

F-150 PICKUPS

Ford announced on Thursday that it recalled 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts.

The affected vehicles have the model years 2021 to 2023 and are equipped with the “Trailer Tow Max Duty” package, along with the 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a three-quarters float axle design. Owners of affected vehicles will receive a notice "later this month," Ford said.

According to the automaker, these vehicles have real axle hub bolts that are vulnerable to breaking, which could lead to unintended vehicle movement while the truck is parked without a parking break.

Ford said the issue could increase the risk of injury or crash, but added that they aren't aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this.

The company has already started manufacturing the 2024 F-150s, which are not part of this recall, and dealers are selling the last of the 2023 stock. Ford says any vehicles on dealership lots affected by a recall will be repaired before they are delivered to a customer.

With files from CTNews.ca’s Megan DeLaire, Tom Yun, and Luca Caruso-Moro