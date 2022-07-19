Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over "increased fire hazard" concerns.
On Monday, Canada's health agency issued the recall for Player’s, Player’s Smooth and Player’s Original regular size smokes sold in packs of 20 and 25.
Health Canada advises smokers to "immediately stop using the recalled products" and to contact Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited.
The health agency said the recalled darts "do not meet the performance standards" because they must burn their full length "no more than 25% of the time."
"Cigarettes that do not meet the performance requirements pose an increased fire hazard," Health Canada said in a recall notice. "Cigarettes that are dropped onto furniture, bedding or other textile products may cause a fire to start."
The national health agency said 10,146,446 packages of the affected product were sold in Canada.
As of July 12 there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. Consumers can view the full list or the recalled product here.
