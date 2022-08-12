Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns

Health Canada is recalling 175-gram packages of pastrami and Tuscan-flavoured turkey breast, citing "possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."

The national health agency said the affected products have been sold in Ontario.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections according to Health Canada.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," according to the recall issued Thursday.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant people, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth," the agency said. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Anyone who has purchased the affected meats should throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased. If you think you’ve become sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

