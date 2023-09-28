Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant

Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty’s new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The health department says it received Pfizer-BioNTech's submission on June 29, 2023 and decided to authorize the shot's use for individuals aged six months and older after “a thorough and independent review of the evidence.”

Health Canada says the vaccine is authorized as a one-dose vaccine for individuals five years of age and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history.

Infants and children between six months and less than five years of age, who have not previously received a complete COVID-19 primary series, should receive three doses. If they have completed a primary series, officials say they should receive one dose.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant was authorized by Health Canada earlier this month.

The department says it’s currently reviewing a submission from Novavax for its COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant for people 12 years of age and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is anticipated to provide guidance on the rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months.

“Canada will have ample supply of the new formulation of mRNA vaccines available in fall 2023,” Health Canada said in a news release Thursday.

“Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves against COVID-19. Evidence indicates that vaccines approved for use in Canada are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”