Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
The decision was posted on Health Canada's website this morning, but officials are expected to hold a technical briefing on the vaccine at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
The dosing recommendations include one dose for people five years old and older, one dose for children under four, and two doses for children between six months and four years old who haven't been vaccinated against COVID.
The United States government on Monday approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to bolster protection against the latest coronavirus strains and soften any surges this fall and winter.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn't calling those a booster, but rather an updated vaccine.
CTVNews.ca will be streaming Health Canada's briefing live.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
