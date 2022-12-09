Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11

Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first "bivalent" shot to be approved for use in children.

Health Canada says in a press release that after the thorough review, it has found the vaccine is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks when used as a booster dose.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization strongly recommends children with weakened immune systems or underlying medical conditions be offered a dose of the new vaccine at least six months after they receive their first two COVID-19 shots.

The recommendation for other children in the age group is more discretionary, and NACI suggests the bivalent booster "may be" offered.

For now, only one COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for all kids in that age group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.