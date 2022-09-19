Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak

DAKAR -

Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday.

Ghana's Marburg outbreak was the second in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.

"The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has officially declared Ghana free from the Marburg virus disease outbreak that was confirmed nearly two months ago," the presidency tweeted on Monday.

Ghana's government confirmed its first outbreak of the disease on July 17.

Three cases have been confirmed in total, of which two were fatal. The third was asymptomatic and recovered.

There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the World Health Organization.

(Reporting by Sofia ChristensenEditing by James Macharia Chege)