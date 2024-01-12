Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC

The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.

Published Friday, the first PHAC FluWatch report of 2024 found key indicators, including reported flu activity throughout the country, were falling as of January 6th.

In the first week of the year, 25 of 53 regions across Canada reported localized flu activity, with another three (P.E.I, and B.C.’s Fraser and Vancouver-Coastal regions) reporting widespread activity.

“The proportion of regions reporting influenza activity and the intensity of reported activity is decreasing,” the PHAC release read.

Nationwide, influenza was detected in 6,215 laboratory tests between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, accounting for 15 per cent of all testing. Similar to activity reports, this proportion has fallen compared to previous weeks.

Since August of last year, more than 44,000 positive tests have been reported.

In addition, just over two per cent of reports submitted last week to FluWatchers, a volunteer health surveillance system operated by the PHAC, indicated symptoms of fever or cough. The agency notes that the presence of those flu-like symptoms does not directly reflect flu activity in particular but is an important indicator for respiratory illness in general.

According to the release, 18 per cent of those who reported cough and fever symptoms consulted a healthcare professional and just under 70 per cent reported they had missed work or school, averaging 1.9 days of absence among those who stayed home.

Last week saw 67 influenza outbreaks confirmed by laboratory testing, more than one-sixth of the 360 outbreaks recorded since August. Among all those recorded this flu season, a majority (52 per cent) were identified in long-term care facilities.

Participating provinces and territories reported 229 hospitalizations, 27 ICU admissions and seven deaths associated with influenza as the year began, compared to nearly 3,000, 340 and 120, respectively, for this season in total.