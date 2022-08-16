First lady Dr. Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said on August 16. Biden is pictured here on her visit to Costa Rica on May 23. (Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters) First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said on August 16. Biden is pictured here on her visit to Costa Rica on May 23. (Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters)

