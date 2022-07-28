What you need to know about getting COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Canada
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalization in patients with COVID-19, and it’s approved for use across Canada.
Although it has the potential to take some pressure off hospitals during coronavirus surges, some doctors and pharmacists believe it isn’t being used as widely as it should.
Dr. Brian Conway is the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre and an assistant professor in the University of British Columbia’s Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He said the lack of uptake could be due to a number of factors, including restrictions on who can prescribe it and a lack of awareness about the treatment, both among the public and medical professionals.
"It may be that we're not prescribing it broadly enough,” Conway told CTVNews.ca. “My sense is when I speak to family physicians who might be the first line, they aren't aware of it. Many pharmacists I've had to work with and explain to them what this stuff is. There hasn't been a big push to make sure everyone knows what it is."
HOW IT WORKS
According to Health Canada, Paxlovid is an antiviral medication in pill form that works best to limit the severity of COVID-19 when taken early in the course of an infection with mild to moderate symptoms.
Patients take two doses each day for five days, and each dose consists of two pink nirmatrelvir tablets and one white ritonavir tablet. Nirmatrelvir is an antiviral drug that inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, while ritonavir delays the breakdown of nirmatrelvir to help it work in the body for longer.
Eligible patients take the drug at home after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, side-effects are generally mild and may include an altered sense of taste, diarrhea, muscle pain, vomiting, high blood pressure and headache.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE
In Canada, Paxlovid is approved for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are at increased risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms that could require hospitalization.
It’s up to provinces and territories to prioritize who is eligible, but Health Canada says age is the strongest risk factor for severe illness and hospitalization, with unvaccinated seniors or seniors whose vaccinations are not up to date facing the most risk.
Other eligible adults include those who are immunocompromised and those who have serious underlying conditions such as obesity or diabetes, and people over 60 living in underserved, rural or remote communities or congregate care settings.
Paxlovid is not approved for people who have not tested positive for COVID-19, patients who are already being treated in-hospital for COVID-19 or anyone under 18.
The drug interacts with dozens of common medications, including some heart medicines, certain antibiotics, hormonal contraceptives and those used to treat erectile dysfunction, blood cholesterol and seasonal allergies.
It is also not recommended at full-strength for people with kidney problems. Anyone with kidney problems or who is taking a medication that might interact with Paxlovid should consult their health-care provider.
Provinces and territories are in charge of prioritizing access to Paxlovid, so anyone with questions about their own eligibility should contact their local or provincial public health service or their health-care provider.
WHO CAN PRESCRIBE AND DISPENSE IT
Provinces and territories have the authority to decide who can prescribe and dispense Paxlovid, which Conway said has created a patchwork of policies that range from simple and streamlined to complicated and bureaucratic.
“So different provinces have different approaches, the most simple being that if someone tests positive on a rapid test, they can communicate that result to a pharmacist or the pharmacist may do the test onsite, and then the pharmacist can link to a physician, a brief interaction occurs, and the medication is prescribed,” Conway said. “So that's the simplest.”
Provinces where pharmacists can prescribe Paxlovid to patients with positive COVID-19 tests include Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
In other provinces, pharmacies can dispense Paxlovid, but only doctors and nurse practitioners can prescribe it. This is the case in Ontario and British Columbia.
"The most complicated [system] is potentially the one we have here in British Columbia, where there is a form that needs to be completed and they've established criteria for eligibility for Paxlovid, and the individual has to meet these requirements,” Conway said.
Conway says the process is so convoluted that some doctors have opted not to prescribe Paxlovid to avoid filling out the paperwork.
In a media release on July 11, Dr. Danielle Paes, chief pharmacist officer of the Canadian Pharmacists Association, called on provincial governments to empower pharmacists to provide point-of-care testing and prescribe COVID-19 treatments such as Paxlovid
“Quebec was the first jurisdiction in the world to enable pharmacists to prescribe for Paxlovid and saw a marked increase in use of the COVID-19 antiviral, helping to keep patients out of hospitals. Other provinces have followed suit, but many have not yet enabled this critical service,” Dr. Paes said.
“Pharmacist-prescribed Paxlovid is just one example of the kind of innovative community care that will reduce the strain on our hospitals while expanding access to the services and care Canadians rely on.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
What you need to know about getting COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Canada
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
-
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
World
-
UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension.
-
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's death
Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighbourhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
-
U.S. official says Solomon Islands leader 'missed opportunity'
The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands 'missed an important opportunity' by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key Second World War battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
-
Ex-rebel takes oath as Colombian president in historic shift
Colombia's first leftist president was sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and bring peace to a country long haunted by bloody feuds between the government, drug traffickers and rebel groups.
-
Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a covered wooden bridge with 900 years of history in southeastern China over the weekend.
-
Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of 'finger-pointing' in her criticism of China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Politics
-
Tory leadership hopefuls say it's time for unity, here's what some say that means
In a contest largely seen as a battle for the Conservative Party of Canada's soul, which has put decades-old fissures on display between groups that make up its very coalition, what might it take to achieve unity after results are revealed Sept. 10?
-
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Health
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at a Los Angeles home
Anne Heche is in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a home and became engulfed in flames, a representative for the actress said.
-
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with US$30.1M
The stylized action romp 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a US$30.1 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the last big movie of Hollywood's summer recovery landed in theatres.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.
Business
-
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
-
U.S. futures rise ahead of corporate earnings, inflation data
U.S. markets pointed toward gains before the opening bell Monday ahead of another week of corporate earnings and the release of more crucial inflation data from the U.S.
-
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey, nuke plant shelled
A Turkish-flagged ship that was among several vessels to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis was the first to arrive at its destination in Turkey on Monday, as Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
-
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
Sports
-
Canada's Dunfee, Thibeault, women's 4x400 relay and beach volleyball duo capture gold
Canada's Evan Dunfee says he drew on the support of his loved ones to propel him to a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., won the 10,000 metres on Sunday, using a fabulous kick over the final lap to open a 40-metre gap on his nearest competitor.
-
Russian tennis players collect 3 titles at U.S. Open tuneups
It was quite a week for Russia's professional tennis players – four tournaments, three titles. One of them, Liudmila Samsonova, thinks it might not be merely a coincidence that this recent run of success for her.
-
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial Monday on charges of assault and use of coercive behaviour against a former girlfriend.
Autos
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.