Canada’s public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.

As of March 19, there were 70 confirmed cases of salmonella linked to a single outbreak, according to the agency.

“Ten individuals have been hospitalized. One person has died and provincial public health partners have confirmed that salmonella was the cause of death,” it wrote in an advisory sent to CTVNews.ca.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.