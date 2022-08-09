Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Man-made chemicals found in industrial products, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study has found.
Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment and are hard to break down. They pollute the atmosphere and can affect organ tissues in exposed animals and humans.
Researchers at the University of Southern California gathered data from human blood and tissue samples of more than 200,000 residents in Los Angeles and Hawaii to study the development of cancer or other diseases. Through their data they found 50 people who eventually developed liver cancer and compared their samples before diagnosis to 50 other participants who did not develop the disease.
Blood samples taken from the cancer patients prior to their diagnoses contained several types of PFAS, specifically, perfluorooctane sulfate (PFOS) a class of PFAS. The study found that patients in the top 10 per cent of PFOS exposure were more likely to develop non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, in comparison to those with lower percentage levels of the chemicals in their blood samples.
The study concludes that PFOS can disrupt the metabolic process in the liver which affects the process of glucose metabolism, bile acid metabolism and branched chain amino acids. Abnormal metabolic processes in the liver can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the study says, which has become concerning as cases of NAFLD have increased across the world in recent years.
While past studies have indicated how harmful these chemicals can be to animals, researchers of this study say the new evidence from human samples is a step forward to understanding the graver consequences of exposure to PFAS.
“We believe our work is providing important insights into the long-term health effects that these chemicals have on human health, especially with respect to how they can damage normal liver function,” lead researcher Leda Chatzi said in a news release.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
ICU physician: Ford government is 'gaslighting' health-care workers
An ICU physician is criticizing Ont. Premier Doug Ford's throne speech, saying the government 'has no plan' to help health-care workers and may not believe 'there's any type of crisis' in the province's overburdened hospital system.
Canada
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
-
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. recorded 16 suspected heat deaths during recent heat wave, coroner says
There were 16 suspected heat-related deaths recorded in British Columbia during the sweltering temperatures that began in late July and continued into early August, coroners revealed Tuesday.
-
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
World
-
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
-
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
-
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
-
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.
-
Top Chinese, South Korean diplomats pledge closer ties
The top South Korean and Chinese diplomats pledged Tuesday to develop closer relations and maintain stable industrial supply chains at a time of deepening rivalry between Beijing and Washington.
-
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan – himself a Muslim – with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
Politics
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
The government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, but added providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
-
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Health
-
Heavier flow, breakthrough bleeding reported among some individuals after COVID-19 vaccine: study
A new study found that people with regular menstruation cycles and those who typically do not menstruate either experienced a heavier flow or breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
-
ICU physician: Ford government is 'gaslighting' health-care workers
An ICU physician is criticizing Ont. Premier Doug Ford's throne speech, saying the government 'has no plan' to help health-care workers and may not believe 'there's any type of crisis' in the province's overburdened hospital system.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
-
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
-
Before and after Rydell High: Looking back on Olivia Newton-John's career
Although she is best known for her role as Sandy in the blockbuster musical 'Grease,' Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73, had a career that extended far beyond the dramas of Rydell High.
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
Business
-
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
-
Hootsuite to lay off 30 per cent of staff, begin global restructuring
Hootsuite Inc. said Tuesday it will lay off 30 per cent of its staff as part of a global restructuring.
-
S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index fell more than 90 points Tuesday, dragged down by losses in the tech sector as U.S. markets also declined.
Lifestyle
-
TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers
TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada, according to travellers. The activities include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
-
Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by 'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Sports
-
Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
-
WNBA union president was stuck overnight at airport between games
Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.
-
Osaka retires in first-round match at National Bank Open
Naomi Osaka's recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.