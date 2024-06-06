World

    • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was just fact-checked by his own government

    Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak is questioned by ITV host Julie Etchingham during the first election debate on June 4 in Manchester, England. (Jonathan Hordle / ITV) Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak is questioned by ITV host Julie Etchingham during the first election debate on June 4 in Manchester, England. (Jonathan Hordle / ITV)
    Share

    The U.K. Treasury has flatly contradicted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim that its impartial officials had calculated that the opposition Labour Party would “put up everyone’s taxes by £2,000.”

    Sunak made the claim during a televised debate Tuesday ahead of July’s election, as he and Labour leader Keir Starmer clashed on issues ranging from the cost-of-living and immigration, to the state of the National Health Service.

    “Independent Treasury officials have costed Labour’s policies and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise for every working family,” Sunak said. The Conservative Party leader later repeated the claim.

    On the eve of the debate, James Bowler, the most senior civil servant in the Treasury, said officials in his department had not been involved in producing that number, contained in a Conservative Party campaign document.

    In a letter dated June 3, a copy of which was posted to X by senior Labour Party official Darren Jones, Bowler wrote that “civil servants were not involved in the production or presentation of the Conservative Party’s document ‘Labour’s Tax Rises’ or in the calculation of the total figure used.”

    The campaign document claims that Labour would have to find £38.5 billion ($67.4 billion) to meet all of its spending commitments, either borrowing the money or raising taxes by “£2,094 per working household over the next four years.”

    It states that “almost every costing contained here has been conducted by (the) Treasury.”

    In his letter to Labour, Bowler said he had cautioned senior Conservative Party officials and advisers against suggesting that the £38.5 billion figure was based on Treasury analysis.

    He said that “any costings derived from other sources or produced by other organisations should not be presented as having been produced by the Civil Service,” adding that he had “reminded Ministers and advisers that this should be the case.”

    The Office for Statistics Regulation has since said that it is probing Sunak’s comments, with a formal statement expected as soon as Thursday.

    In a letter on Tuesday, chair of the statistics watchdog Robert Chote urged party leaders to ensure that statistics are used in an “appropriate and transparent” manner during the election campaign and not in a way “that has the potential to mislead.”

    Labour says Sunak 'lied'

    Opinion polls, meanwhile, are divided about who won the debate Tuesday. A YouGov snap poll of 1,657 viewers, showed 51% thought Sunak performed better, compared to 49% for Starmer.

    But in a poll of 1,153 viewers by market research firm Savanta, 44% gave the debate to Starmer, while 39% voted for Sunak and 17% were undecided.

    Bowler’s letter could undermine Sunak’s claim to lead with integrity — a pledge made when he became prime minister in October 2022 — as he battles a high-stakes election.

    Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives are set to be booted from office, with Labour on course to win a U.K. election for the first time since 2005.

    In a statement Wednesday, Labour said Sunak had “lied eleven times to the British people” about the party’s tax plans. “Labour will not raise taxes on working people. It’s the Tories who have made £71 billion of unfunded promises that will mean higher taxes and higher borrowing,” the party wrote in an emailed campaign message.

    During the debate Tuesday, Starmer dismissed the £2,000 ($3,500.60) figure as “nonsense” and said it was based on “pretend” Labour policies.

    A Conservative Party spokesperson said that its document on Labour’s tax plans “used clear Labour policies, their own costings or official (Treasury) costings using the lowest assumptions.”

    In a statement shared with CNN, the spokesperson added: “It is now for Labour to explain which of the policies which were Labour policy no longer are Labour policy.”

    — Luke McGee contributed reporting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Don't wait for the 'perfect market' when buying a home: expert

    The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points, providing a glimpse of hope to mortgage holders. However, one banker says it could be a mistake for prospective homebuyers to plan their next move based on Wednesday's announcement.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News