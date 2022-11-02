Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
After the brand Unilever filed a recall for more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products over the detection of a cancer-causing chemical, lawyers say customers are likely to take legal action especially as the number of incident reports related to the product increase.
Health Canada issued a recall in October for 1,574,426 dry shampoo products under popular drugstore brands like Dove, Bed Head TIGI and Tresemmé following the detection of the chemical benzene. Unilever said while it does not use benzene in its products, it issued the recall to be cautious.
This liquid chemical found in gasoline is a carcinogen and in cases of exposure to large amounts of it, can lead to cancers like leukemia or other life-threatening blood disorders. As of Wednesday, Health Canada has already reported more than 100 inquiries, incidents and injuries. Most of the incidents and injuries have involved irritation and allergic reactions following the use of the affected dry shampoo products.
"This can absolutely lead to a class action lawsuit," B.C.-based class-action lawyer David Klein told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
Klein says if a class-action lawsuit were to ensue, there are two specific groups of people that would be able to make a claim if they're able to prove the manufacturer knew or should have known about the contamination.
"The first is, of course, people who have suffered any form of injury as a result of benzene, and the second are those (related) to the over a million products that were purchased and are now of no value and have to be thrown in the garbage," he said.
Ontario-based personal injury lawyer Peter Murray told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Wednesday that class-action lawsuits can only work if all plaintiffs can show they experienced the same issue, which may be difficult to prove for the first group since injuries can differ from person to person.
In this case, Murray says, Unilever could be faced with a "mass tort," which is when several individual claims are made about the same product but have similar issues instead of identical. Nonetheless, a class-action lawsuit could be easily made for the second group who had to spend money on a now-useless product and potentially feels anxious about using products from a brand they had once trusted, Murray says.
Unilever's recall advised customers to stop using the products immediately and dispose of them, additionally including an offer of reimbursement or refund to customers. The effectiveness of the help given to affected customers will likely determine the amount of legal action they could face, Murray says.
"It's only when there's a disconnect between doing the right thing and the profit motive of some manufacturers that you really get into class action or the need for class action," he said.
Murray recommends any Canadians who purchased the product or experienced any damage to keep any proof they have if they are considering legal action. Proof like store receipts, photos of physical injury or a doctor's note will be crucial to building a case.
"It'd be good to find out if you have any specific allergy or high sensitivity to exposure to benzene because some people are more sensitive and 'thin-skulled' as we call it than others," he said.
While it can be in good faith for companies to give individuals who weren't significantly impacted a refund or reimbursement, Murray says for those who may want to file a claim should read all the details of the compensation and consider getting legal advice first.
"If you're talking about return of a bottle that's one thing, and it probably is insignificant, but if it's significant skin damage or otherwise, then it's something that you may want to consider getting more details and getting yourself more informed prior to signing on the dotted line," he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It signals to me that I don't matter': Why some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protester Pat King, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests continued in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
More than 100 inquiries and reports of injuries, incidents made to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis takes stand to 'clear my name' in rape suit
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis told jurors Wednesday that he believed he had a consensual encounter with a woman who later accused him of rape, portraying himself as a 'flirt' who acted on what he thought was mutual attraction.
Canada
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda to spend 16 months in jail for sex offences
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'It signals to me that I don't matter': Why some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
World
-
Joe Biden implores voters to save U.S. democracy from lies, violence
Warning that democracy itself is in peril, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous 'ultra MAGA Republicans' who are trying to 'succeed where they failed' in subverting the 2020 elections.
-
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
-
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.
-
What happens if U.S Election Day gets disrupted?
Elections in the United States are decentralized, with county and local officials across 50 states responsible for carrying out the balloting and tabulating votes. So where a disruption unfolds will determine which official decides how to handle it.
-
Ethiopian government, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years
Ethiopia's warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
-
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protester Pat King, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests continued in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing.
-
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
-
Liberals to propose corporate stock buyback tax in fall economic statement: CP source
A senior government official says Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic statement will propose to tax corporate stock buybacks in a bid to encourage companies to invest in their domestic operations and workers.
Health
-
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
-
'Pandemic of suffering:' chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital
Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
-
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.
-
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Entertainment
-
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis takes stand to 'clear my name' in rape suit
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis told jurors Wednesday that he believed he had a consensual encounter with a woman who later accused him of rape, portraying himself as a 'flirt' who acted on what he thought was mutual attraction.
-
Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee.
Business
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stocks fall after U.S. Fed says rates may rise more than expected
Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that interest rates may need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.
-
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
Lifestyle
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
-
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
-
Former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda to spend 16 months in jail for sex offences
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Tony Hawk program teaches skateboard enthusiasts community organizing
Tony Hawk, who won 73 championships by the age of 25 in skateboarding, founded The Skatepark Project's fellowship program which trains 15 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark.
Autos
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.