Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?

This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer`s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP) This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer`s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social