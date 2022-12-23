COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022, ranging from unusual side effects caused by the disease itself to rare adverse reactions to vaccines.
BMJ Case Reports, a scientific journal that focuses on publishing case reports, provided CTVNews.ca with a list of the top 10 most-read case reports as of Dec. 1, giving an insight into which medical curiosities and questions were most of interest to readers and scientists this year.
As opposed to studies, which have a wider pool of participants, medical case reports provide an in-depth description of one patient’s illness or disorder, usually one that is rare or challenges our existing understanding of a certain medical issue.
Along with COVID-19 complications and vaccine side effects, brain parasites and cycling made an appearance in the top 10.
Here's a roundup of the most-read case studies from the BMJ Case Reports in 2022:
COVID-19 CAUSING PERICARDITIS
The number one most-read case report, published in January, revolved around COVID-19 presenting in a patient purely through cardiovascular symptoms, with none of the regular flu-like symptoms.
It started when a 56-year-old reported feeling sudden chest pain, which was mild for around a day before gradually increasing in severity. Along with the pain was an “uneasy sensation” — according to the case report, he described the left side of his chest over his heart feeling strange, a sensation which increased with exertion, lying flat and breathing deeply. However, he had no cough or fever, and no other family members were experiencing similar issues.
Something that made diagnosis even harder was that he had normal cardiac biomarkers. Based on the chest pain, he was diagnosed with pericarditis, which is a swelling of the thin tissue that surrounds the heart. While conducting numerous other tests, which failed to find a cause, doctors had the patient take a PCR test, which came back positive for COVID-19.
The patient improved rapidly with treatment through aspirin and was discharged in stable condition after five days with instructions to isolate for two weeks. The case report concluded that COVID-19 had to be the source of the pericarditis, since all other causes had been ruled out. The authors noted that although COVID-19 is known to affect the cardiovascular system, it’s still very rare to have the disease manifest purely through chest pain with no issues with the heart’s rhythm or the lungs.
CHILD STRUCK WITH GBS AFTER COVID-19 INFECTION
A case in which a child presented with the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in connection with a case of COVID-19, and then slowly recovered without pharmaceutical treatment, made up the second most-read report, which was published in March.
GBS is a rare, debilitating illness in which the immune system causes damage to the nerves, causing muscle weakness and even paralysis. It’s usually associated with a previous infection, usually a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Adult patients have developed GBS after a COVID-19 infection, according to the case report, but there have been few documented cases among children.
In this instance, a nine-year-old was presenting with difficulty walking, back pain and weakness in his lower limbs. Doctors monitored him during a hospital stay, but focused on physiotherapy instead of medical treatments that might be given to those with more severe cases of GBS. He is still recovering, and is set to be followed up for the next year to see if all of his mobility returns.
STABLE GOITER FOR YEARS THEN GRAVES DISEASE
COVID-19 remained the dominating theme in the third most-read case report as well, with this one focusing on the rare case of a severe adverse reaction after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This case report, which was actually published in December 2021, followed a 71-year-old woman with a history of Stage 4 breast cancer who presented with Graves’ disease following her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Graves’ disease is another disorder related to the immune system — this one results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, which can cause a range of symptoms including bulging eyes, swelling around the thyroid gland in the throat, weight loss, fatigue and anxiety, among others.
This particular patient had previously undergone biopsies related to hyperthyroidism due to a goiter she had, something which usually signals thyroid issues. Those previous investigations had concluded the goiter wasn’t malignant.
According to the case report, she is now stable, and is the fifth known case of this COVID-19 vaccine being associated with the onset of Graves' disease.
The authors noted that adverse events are inevitable with a vaccine rollout of this magnitude, but that these reactions are rare.
More than 95 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada alone since December of 2020, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
PARASITES IN THE BRAIN
Seizures in adults can be caused by conditions such as epilepsy, or certain diseases such as meningitis, but a lesser known cause is parasites, which reared their heads in the fourth most-read case report of 2022, published in March.
In the most-read case that didn’t involve COVID-19, a woman in her 30s sought medical help for a series of seizures, protruding eyes and swellings in her face and tongue which had persisted over a period of three years.
The cause? The larvae of a tapeworm known as Taenia solium, which had infected the brain and other muscles in the soft tissue of the face, including the tongue, an affliction known as cysticercosis.
RARE VACCINE REACTIONS AND MORE
Rounding out the top five of the most-read case reports in 2022 was another rare case of an adverse reaction associated with a COVID-19 vaccine, with an 82-year-old woman presenting with abdominal pain within 21 days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. This case report, like the third most-read one, was published in December of 2021.
The source was discovered to be blood clots blocking a key blood vessel to the spleen, resulting in the tissue slowly dying. Called a splenic infarct, it’s a very rare medical issue, according to the case report, with one estimate finding that its prevalence is as low as one case out of 125,000 people per year. The report stated that the woman’s reaction was classified as a life-threatening adverse event, and was reported to health authorities.
The woman is currently making a “very good recovery,” the report stated, and chose to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca with no negative reactions.
Number six on the list, published in January, also told the story of a woman who experienced a type of blood clots called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after receiving Dose 1 of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
AstraZeneca is approved in Canada, but the risk of blood clots caused Canada to shift away from recommending it in 2021.
Clarkson’s disease, a potentially fatal disorder also called systemic capillary leak syndrome, showed up in the seventh most-read case report, published in March. This exceedingly rare condition is characterized by fluid and proteins leaking out of tiny blood vessels into the surrounding tissues.
In the case report, a woman in her 40s presented with Clarkson’s disease four days after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which would make her only the second person in the world thus far to experience Clarkson’s disease as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, authors noted.
The last three case reports on the list described a case of a man in his 80s developing haemophilia after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a middle-aged woman sustaining a seizure for a full hour due to COVID-19 attacking the tissues of her brain, and a 75-year-old male cyclist experiencing cardiovascular issues that were interfering with his quality of life.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 170,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
BREAKING | 3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 170,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
World
-
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Migrants near U.S. border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
Migrants are anxiously awaiting a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect thousands at crossings along some 3,100 kilometres of border from Texas to California.
-
Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
A powerful car bomb detonated near a residential area in Islamabad on Friday, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities.
-
'Working towards victory': Zelenskyy defiant returning to Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation's capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are 'working toward victory' even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.
-
'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Health
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Babylon' has a maximalist vision that offers a wild ride
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Babylon,' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 'The Whale.'
-
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Business
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Lifestyle
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Sports
-
Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup
Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.