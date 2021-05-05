WHITEHORSE -- The Yukon government says travellers who can prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won't be required to self-isolate when they enter the territory beginning May 25.

Premier Sandy Silver say the high vaccination rate in the territory is also part of the reason why the government plans to allow bars and restaurants to return to full capacity at the same time.

As of Monday, 74 per cent of Yukoners had received a first dose of vaccine, while 65 per cent have had a second.

Silver says the territory is still working out exactly how vaccination status will be confirmed for those entering Yukon.

Chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says the loosening of post-travel rules will apply to both Yukoners and travellers from other parts of Canada.

However, he says that logistically, it will likely apply to Yukoners first because it will be easier to set up a system for verifying inoculation status.