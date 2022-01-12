Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemption, CBSA says
Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022 9:47PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 12, 2022 11:43PM EST
Share:
MONTREAL -- The Canada Border Services Agency says some truckers will be exempt from a vaccine mandate taking effect this weekend, although full details of the exemption remain unclear.
A spokesperson told The Canadian Press that Canadian truckers who are unvaccinated, or who have only received one dose, will not be required to quarantine.
This is a developing story…
RELATED IMAGES