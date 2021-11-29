TORONTO -- A fully vaccinated 62-year-old male who travelled from Canada to Hong Kong is confirmed to be the second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant identified there by authorities, according to information released by Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health.

It is unclear whether the traveller is Canadian, but he arrived in Hong Kong on November 10 from Vancouver on Air Canada flight AC007 and began showing symptoms on November 17.

Health officials in Hong Kong previously stated that the traveller contracted the virus from another traveller who arrived from South Africa and was staying on the same floor at the Regal Airport Hotel. Both guests were under quarantine at the time. The other traveller, a 36-year-male who arrived on November 11, was seen wearing a valved mask, which does not filter air that is breathed out by the wearer.

Both travellers were fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine in the spring, according to Hong Kong health officials. The traveller from South Africa, who arrived on flight QR818 via Qatar, was asymptomatic.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said last Friday that officials would follow up with counterparts in Hong Kong regarding the case.

"It is most likely that this individual caught it elsewhere [than Canada], but never say never," Tam said. "We want to just follow up to see if anything that we need to trace back to in Canada from that particular traveller."

Air Canada redirected questions on whether they have reached out to any passengers on the flight to government health authorities.

“They are responsible and have the authority for handling cases involving recently arrived travellers, including determining if contact tracing is necessary,” said Peter Fitzpatrick in an email, adding that there have been no known cases of onboard transmissions, according to government officials and studies on flight transmissions.

“For our part, our highly effective safety measures remain fully in effect.”

AC007 flies out of Vancouver International Airport and typically has a connection through South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, according to flight schedules.

While it is unclear where Omicron first emerged, it was first identified by scientists in South Africa who alerted the World Health Organization last week. The UN health agency designated it as a “variant of concern” and said that preliminary evidence suggested “an increased risk of reinfection.”

The new variant is believed to be behind a recent spike in cases in parts of South Africa and has already been confirmed in travellers to a number of countries including Canada. Two cases were identified over the weekend in Ottawa in two individuals who had recently travelled from Nigeria.