TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors players have been told to self-quarantine because they recently played against the Utah Jazz player who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors announced Thursday morning members of the team will self-isolate "out of an abundance of caution." The Raptors played the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

"Members of the Raptors travelling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results," the team said in a statement. "Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines."

The Associated Press reports that the Jazz player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was centre Rudy Gobert.

The news comes the morning after the NBA announced it has suspended its season until further notice.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice,'' the league said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The Raptors said Thursday the organization supports the league's decision.

"The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media who cover our team is paramount," the team said. "While we are disappointed the NBA season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we completely support the league’s decision."