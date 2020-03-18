TORONTO -- Stay home and practice social distancing – these have been the orders of doctors everywhere in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While celebrities are no exception to the new social rule, some are getting creative to stay connected with their fans.

With the cancellation and postponement of numerous concerts, many musicians have relocated to their living rooms, using social media to give viewers a unique concert experience while making us feel #TogetherAtHome.

Here’s a roundup of some of those performances to help you get through the social separation.

Coldplay

The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, launched the movement with a livestream posted on the band’s Instagram account on March 16.

His performance is the first in a virtual concert series organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. The initiative is designed “to unite people around the world during the current coronavirus pandemic.”

Martin’s 30-minute video includes performances of hits like “Yellow,” and “A Sky Full of Stars.”

“Who knows, maybe tomorrow someone else will take it over,” he said, speaking to viewers between songs.

John Legend

R&B singer John Legend followed suit, holding his own virtual concert. The video posted on YouTube is almost an hour long, and includes appearances from wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” he tweeted, before announcing his own. “We’ll try to get through this together!”

Keith Urban

Keith Urban also took to social media with a musical performance of his own. In an Instagram Live video, he was seen practising with his bandmate in a warehouse. At one point, his wife, Nicole Kidman, even joined in on the fun.

“I was supposed to be playing tonight and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway,” he said in the livestream. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to be able to play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens.”

P!nk

Pop artist P!nk showed her solidarity by sharing her own performance on Instagram.

“I’ve decided to learn the piano,” she said in the 3-minute video, before starting her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Jann Arden

Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden held a virtual concert herself, with a set of snowy mountains for a backdrop. In the Facebook Live video, she’s seen singing hits like “Sleepless” and “Could I Be Your Girl.”

“Do what you’re good at and help other people,” she said in the livestream. “I’m a singer and a songwriter and this is what I do best. This is how I’m trying to help my community.”

Natalie MacMaster

Nova Scotia fiddler Natalie MacMaster also got in on the action, posting a 45-second video on her Twitter page.

“Show in Duncan, BC was cancelled tonight due to Coronavirus,” she tweeted. “Here’s a wee tune going out to those who had planned to come to the show and any others who would like to listen.”

Show in Duncan, BC was cancelled tonight due to Coronavirus. Here’s a wee tune going out to those who had planned to come to the show and any others who would like to listen. Stay healthy! pic.twitter.com/FQdgNbBGJg — Natalie MacMaster (@NatMacMaster) March 13, 2020

Rob Thomas

Rock singer Rob Thomas added to the performances with a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” by Crowded House. He called the Instagram Live video a “Social Distance Session.”

“During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down,” reads the caption. “I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes.”



