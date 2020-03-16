TORONTO -- British actor Idris Elba has announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “And it came back positive. And it sucks.”

The 47-year-old said he wasn’t feeling any symptoms, but decided to get tested “because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.”

He said he found out on Friday that this other person had tested positive for the virus.

Elba said he was “doing okay,” and that his wife Sabrina Dhowre has not been tested yet, but is feeling fine. They have told their families and colleagues, he added.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.”

The actor called the situation “serious” and urged the public to engage in social distancing.

“There are people out there that aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it,” he said.

He finished off with a call for solidarity.

Elba joins a growing list of public figures who have tested positive, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

In Canada, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Trudeau and his family have been self-isolating since. The prime minister says he has no symptoms.