TORONTO -- The Queen has postponed a couple of upcoming engagements as a “sensible precaution” due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that changes were being made to the monarch’s schedule in the coming weeks.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the statement read.

More to come...